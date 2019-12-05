The 50 Best Rock Albums of 2019

Another year in rock is coming to a close, and it's time to revisit the Best Rock Albums of 2019.

It was a year that gave us some new instant classics, laid the groundwork for some up-and-coming bands to take a big leap in 2020 and gave some well-respected veteran acts an uptick in their career or a welcome return to the spotlight for their finely crafted new works.

It was a year when Bring Me the Horizon packed more than enough "amo" to continue their ascent in the rock world. It was a year when Fever 333 found "Strength in Numb333rs," and Hellyeah said farewell to a beloved bandmate on Welcome Home.

We saw Damned Things, Cold, Puddle of Mudd, The Black Keys and The Raconteurs return after extended breaks and mainstays such as Papa Roach, Alter Bridge, Skillet, Starset and Volbeat continue their dominance of the airwaves.

So without further adieu, take a note from Black Keys' album title — let's rock.

Contributions by Rabab Al-Sharif, Chad Childers, Joe DiVita, Graham Hartmann, Steven Loftin, Jake Richardson, Lauryn Schaffner