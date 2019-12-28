Mike Portnoy’s Best of 2019: Albums, Songs, Movies + TV Shows

Drum legend Mike Portnoy has looked back on 2019, listing his favorite albums, songs, movies and TV shows of the year.

Keeping with his annual tradition, Portnoy compiled all his favorites into one Facebook post for all to see. Naturally, when it comes to the music, the list is dominated by progressive bands, but there's more that caught his ear beyond insanely complex rock and metal. Rising hardcore group Knocked Loose got a mention for their A Different Shade of Blue album and Billie Eilish, who has curried plenty of favor with headbangers, nabbed a spot on both the album and song lists.

Enjoying some feel-good rock 'n' roll, Portnoy tabbed released by Rival Sons and Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders as well.

Regarding his favorite albums, movies and TV shows, the drummer listed his top three favorites in each category in order, while simply listing the remainder without a ranking. It was Devin Townsend who got Portnoy's vote for his favorite album of 2019 with the wildly ambitious Empath. Meanwhile, prog contemporaries Opeth and Tool secured the second and third spots, respectively.

Giving this year a resounding endorsement, he wrote, "Well this decade certainly wrapped up with a bang... IMO, it was hands-down the strongest year of the decade with the most quality albums, films and TV that it was actually hard for me to narrow each category down to just 10 entries!"

View all of Mike Portnoy's picks below.

Mike Portnoy's Favorite Albums of 2019

(in no particular order after the top three)

Devin Townsend, Empath

Opeth, In Cauda Venenum

Tool, Fear Inoculum

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders, Get The Money

Periphery, Periphery IV: Hail Stan

Knocked Loose, A Different Shade Of Blue

Jinjer, Micro EP / Macro

Rival Sons, Feral Roots

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Leprous, Pitfalls

Mike Portnoy's Favorite Songs of 2019

Sonoride, "Vagabond Avenue"

Leprous, "At The Bottom"

Moron Police, "Captain Awkward"

Bent Knee, "Bone Rage"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Overkill, "Believe In The Fight"

Opeth, "Charlatan"

Periphery, "Reptile"

Destrage, "The Chosen One"

Devin Townsend, "Singularity"

Mike Portnoy's Favorite Films of 2019

(in no particular order after the top three)

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Midsommar

Climax

El Camino

The Lighthouse

Doctor Sleep

Yesterday

Marriage Story

Here's a list of every film he watched this year.

Mike Portnoy's Favorite TV Shows of 2019

(in no particular order after the top three)

"Too Old To Die Young"

"Dark" S2

"Euphoria" S1

"The Deuce" S3 (RIP)

"Chernobyl"

"Big Little Lies" S2

"Fosse/Verdon"

"Documentary Now!" S3

"The Righteous Gemstones" S1

"Love Death & Robots" S1

Look for Portnoy's decade-end lists to come soon. As for new music we can expect from the drummer next year, here's what he's got on deck:

Jan 17: Sons Of Apollo, MMXX

March 6: The Neal Morse Band, The Great Adventour: Live In Brno

Transatlantic, Studio Album No. 5

Flying Colors, Live in London

Blitz, Portnoy, Menghi, Demmel, American Made

Portnoy also has another project that has yet to be announced. The album has already been recorded and more details are expected to emerge in 2020.