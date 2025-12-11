David Coverdale Announces Another Farewell After Recent Retirement – See Statement

Having recently retired from Whitesnake, David Coverdale has just announced another retirement of sorts, revealing to longtime fans that he's stepping away from social media.

Coverdale has been one of the more interesting follows over the years letting his at times saucy personality translate through the use of funny videos and memes on his various social media platforms.

But with having recently announced his retirement from music, the musician revealed in a posting that it was time to step away from social media as well, while noting, "It's time for me to withdraw from social media to fully engage in sweet reflection on my career & my life & enjoy my retirement with my friends & my Beloved Family."

What Did David Coverdale Say About Leaving Social Media?

Coverdale shared a pair of slides on his social media accounts, one with his full statement about stepping away from social media and a second reminiscent of the video he shared announcing his retirement from music that featured a screenshot of his raising a glass to toast with the words "Fare Thee Well" added.

Check out his statement and "Fare Thee Well" below.

Ladies & Gentlemen, Boys & Girls, Brothers & Sisters of the Snake ... After over 20 fun-filled years of interacting online with all of you Snake People, first with the BBS on whitesnake.com & then into Twitter (those were the days), Facebook, Instagram & TikTok ...it's been a fab ride, but, along with the over 50 years in the music business, it's time for me to withdraw from social media to fully engage in sweet reflection on my career & my life & enjoy my retirement with my friends & my Beloved Family ... It has been such a pleasure for me to interact with you all over the years ... sharing music videos, funny memes, farts & giggles, tour info, Unboxings, Q&A with DC .... Santa Snake ... etc ... Unforgettable, precious memories ... & I thank each & everyone of you for your support & participation ... What An Incredible Journey We've Shared Together!!! What A Magical Experience!!! Please take care of yourselves & know YOU are TRULY BELOVED BEYOND MEASURE... Be Safe, Be Happy & Don't Let Anybody Make You Afraid ... A Very Merry Christmas & Wonderful New Year to You & Yours From Me & Mine!!! Your Obedient Serpent, David Coverdale

What David Coverdale Recently Said About His Retirement From Music

Back in mid-November, Coverdale revealed that he was officially retiring from music having spent much of his career leading Whitesnake, with stints in Deep Purple and a collaborative album with Jimmy Page as well.

The now silver-haired Coverdale spoke directly to fans in the video, sharing, "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake, special announcement for you. After 50 years plus of an incredible journey with you — with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, with Jimmy Page — the last few years it's been really evident to me that it's time to hang up my rock and roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans. And as you can see, we've taken care of the lion's wig. But it's time for me to call it a day."

He added, "I love you dearly. I thank everyone who's assisted and supported me on this incredible journey — all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It's amazing, but it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement. And I hope you can appreciate that."

The singer concluded the message, "Once again, I love you with all my heart. Fare thee well," before the video turned into a video for the newly remixed song "Fare Thee Well."

David Coverdale's Career

The now 74-year-old David Coverdale started his career performing with local bands Vintage 67, The Government and Fabulosa Brothers in the late '60s and early '70s before catching his big break with Deep Purple. Having opened for Deep Purple with The Government, he decided to send in an audition tape and eventually landed the gig as the successor to Ian Gillan.

He appeared on 1974's Burn and Stormbringer albums, as well as 1975's Come Taste the Band during his stint with the group from 1973-1976. After his Deep Purple lineup began to dissolve, Coverdale ventured out as a solo artist. Coincidentally his 1977 solo debut album was titled White Snake, which would later become the name of his band. A second solo album titled Northwinds would follow in 1978 before Coverdale decided to field a full band under the Whitesnake moniker that same year.

Under the Whitesnake moniker, Coverdale issued 13 studio albums include 1987's self-titled smash that yielded the hit songs "Here I Go Again," "Still of the Night" and "Is This Love?" Other Whitesnake hits included "Fool for Your Loving," "Don't Break My Heart Again" and "Give Me All Your Love."

As the singer also mentioned, he had a three-year stint playing alongside Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page under the self-titled Coverdale-Page moniker. The pair started working together in 1990 and issued a self-titled album in 1993.

In addition to his three main bands throughout his storied career, Coverdale also made guest appearances on songs and albums from Roger Glover, Jon Lord, Cozy Powell, Steve Vai, Bernie Marsden, Adrian Vandenberg and Phil Collen's Delta Deep among others.