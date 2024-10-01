18 Rockers With the Greatest Hair Ever

Who are some rock stars with the greatest hair?

Hair, or lack thereof, is one of the first traits people notice when they look at someone. Thus, there are many rockers who are known for rocking a certain look, whether it was decades ago or they still have the same style today.

Just like fashion and makeup, hair trends change as the decades go on, so different generations of musicians have popularized different 'dos. In the early '60s, bowl and mushroom haircuts were popular (and are apparently coming back), but by the end of the decade, a lot of musicians were growing their locks long. Hence the '70s were characterized by long, natural hair.

Then, the '80s came around and everything changed. A decade of decadence, people went heavy on the makeup, eccentric and bright clothing, and big, teased hair. Many rock bands who came up in the '80s and adopted these trends came to be known as "hair metal" groups as a result of the glam look, even if they sounded different from one another.

That's how important hair is — it became its own subgenre!

Styles and aesthetics mellowed back out in the '90s, almost too much. In fact, a lot of people sported dirty-looking, lazy hairstyles because that's what Kurt Cobain and the other Seattle bands were doing. Then, we had the nu-metal revolution in the late '90s, which saw the rise of dreads and spiked hair.

Since the start of the 2000s, there is really no general hairstyle anymore. Really, everyone's pretty much doing whatever they want. While it's great to see legends such as Slash and David Coverdale still rocking the same hair they were 30 years ago, other giants have ditched their youth entirely and adopted new looks.

Now that you've had a history lesson on the Hair of Rock 'N' Roll 101, scroll through the gallery below to see our favorite 'dos throughout the years.

