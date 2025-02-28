The tour and festival announcements are coming in fast and furious now, with another 23 tours and a whopping 12 festival announcements rolled out over the last week.

As far as the national tours that are being rolled out, Pantera leads the pack this week as they'll devastate audiences with a killer bill that includes support from Amon Amarth.

Fans can also look forward to Simple Plan leaning into the nostalgic vibes taking out Bowling for Soup and 3OH!3 for dates conjuring up thoughts of Warped Tours past. And you've also got Pixies who continue to add dates extending their 2025 touring.

But really, the most significant news this week came on the festival front where both Vans Warped Tour and Louder Than Life completed month long lineup rollouts with a wealth of name performers making them hot tickets.

We also got the first-ever Summer of Loud tour with some of metalcore's biggest names.

The When We Were Young festival added a second date, and Canada's Festival d'ete de Quebec and Ottawa Bluesfest were also revealed this week.

Get all the details on all of the concerts and festivals announced over the past week below.

Archer Oh

Tour Dates: March 6 - May 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Beartooth / I Prevail / Killswitch Engage / Parkway Drive

Tour Dates: June 21 - July 27

Support Acts: The Devil Wears Prada, The Amity Affliction, TX2*, Kingdom of Giants* and Dark Divine* (* = select dates)

Ticketing Info

Better Lovers

Tour Dates: April 8 - May 2

Support Acts: Teenage Wrist

Notes: Headlining Off-Dates From Poison the Well Tour

Ticketing Info

Casket Robbery

Tour Dates: May 14 - June 15

Support Acts: Autumn Lies Buried, My Own Will, Nicolas Cage Fighter

Ticketing Info

The Dandy Warhols

Tour Dates: May 9 - 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Elbow

Tour Dates: Sept. 26 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Epica

Tour Dates: May 6 - 10

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Foxy Shazam

Tour Dates: April 23 - June 1

Support Acts: The Number 12 Looks Like You, Lobby Boxer

Ticketing Info

Heart Attack Man

Tour Dates: June 4 - July 11

Support Acts: The Dirty Nil, Carpool, Dead Seattle

Ticketing Info

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

Tour Dates: May 3 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Physical Graffiti

Ticketing Info

Kaleo

Tour Dates: May 9 - 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Kill Devil Hill

Tour Dates: April 4 - 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Miranda and the Beat

Tour Dates: March 7 - 29

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Pantera

Tour Dates: July 15 - Sept. 13

Support Acts: Amon Amarth

Ticketing Info

Pixies

Tour Dates: June 13 - Sept. 19

Support Acts: Kurt Vile, Spoon, Fazerdaze

Ticketing Info

Rilo Kiley

Tour Dates: May 5 - Sept. 26

Support Acts: Mountain Goats

Ticketing Info

Satanic Tea Co.

Tour Dates: April 16 - 27

Support Acts: Some shows supporting Signs of the Swarm

Ticketing Info

Simple Plan

Tour Dates: Aug. 9 - Sept. 6

Support Acts: Bowling for Soup, 3OH!3, Lolo

Ticketing Info

The Thing

Tour Dates: March 11 - April 13

Support Acts: None

Ticketing Info

Volcandra

Tour Dates: May 9 - 24

Support Acts: Saidan

Ticketing Info

Wormhole

Tour Dates: July 24 - Aug. 24

Support Acts: Vulvodynia, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Organecotmy

Ticketing Info

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

Tour Dates: June 18 - Sept. 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Youth Fountain

Tour Dates: May 28 - June 22

Support Acts: Sad Park, Good Terms

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

* After a slow rollout, the entire Louder Than Life 2025 festival lineup was revealed this week. Headliners include Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones and Bring Me the Horizon. It all takes place Sept. 18 - 21 in Louisville, Ky.

Ticketing Info

* Vans Warped Tour finished their "30 Days of Warped" rollout with a majority of the lineup now announced for the Washington, D.C., Long Beach and Orlando stops this year. Falling in Reverse, All Time Low, A Day to Remember, 311, Simple Plan, Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, Asking Alexandria, Fever 333, Ice Nine Kills and plenty more are on board for Warped's 30th anniversary shows.

Ticketing Info

* The Festival D'Ete de Quebec lineup is out, with Slayer, Mastodon, Avril Lavigne, Def Leppard, Extreme, George Thorogood, Hozier, In Flames, Pixies, Simple Plan, The Glorious Sons and more set to play July 3-13 in Quebec City.

Ticketing Info

* Green Day, Turnstile, Pixies, Papa Roach, Daughtry, Tom Morello, Def Leppard, The Decemberists, Men I Trust, Kurt Vile and the Violators, the Budos Band and more have signed on for the 2025 Ottawa Bluesfest July 10-20 in Ottawa, Ontario.

Ticketing Info

* Iggy Pop and Death Cab for Cutie will headline the two-day Project Pabst Festival July 26-27 at Waterfront Park in Portland, Ore. They'll be joined by Devo, The Damned, Mannequn Pussy, Japanese Breakfast, Built to Spill, Cap'n Jazz and more.

Ticketing Info

* Welcome to Rockville has announced a pre-party for festival goers, taking place May 14 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla. Performers include Pop Evil, Nonpoint, Josey Scott, Deadly Apples and the iHeart Radio Battle of the Bands winner.

Ticketing Info

* A second date has been added for the 2025 When We Were Young festival, taking place Oct. 19 at the Las Vegas Festival Ground. Blink-182 and Panic! at the Disco are on board to co-headline, with sets from Weezer, The Offspring, Avril Lavigne, The Used, All Time Low, Knocked Loose and more.

Ticketing Info

* Punk in the Park Denver will take place July 18-20 at the National Western Stockyards in Denver. This year's lineup includes Bad Religion, Descendents, Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, Streetlight Manifesto, Screeching Weasel, Circle Jerks and more.

Ticketing Info

* The 2025 Back Cove Festival is set for Aug. 2 and 3 in Portland, Maine with Jack White, Lord Huron, Andre 3000, Turnpike Troubadours, Lucy Dacus and more set to perform.

Ticketing Info

* Dropkick Murphys will also join Skillet, Memphis May Fire, Skindred, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and more at Rock Le Cauze Festival July 7 - 9 at Parc Terre-des-Jeunes in Victoriaville, Quebec.

Ticketing Info

* Pickathon 2025 will feature sets from Portugal. The Man, Taj Mahal, Julien Baker & TORRES, Fruit Bats, Haley Heynderickx,Reyna Tropical, Ocie Elliott, and Surprise Chef among others. Look for the event taking place July 31-Aug. 3 at the Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Ore.

Ticketing Info

* My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 2025 Shaky Knees Festival with guests Cage the Elephant, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes, Sublime and more. The festival is set for Sept. 19 - 21 at Atlanta's Piedmont Park.

Ticketing Info