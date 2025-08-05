Some bands just want to stick to the hits.

We found at least 18 big rock and metal bands that have played at least one song from their catalog more than 1,500 times.

And they're not all legacy acts either.

Bands that rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, like Killswitch Engage and New Found Glory, continue to go back to the same songs night after night.

The search also turned up a handful of bands that have played at least one of their songs live at least 2,000 times, something Iron Maiden has achieved twice.

Then there's Alice Cooper, who seemingly never stops touring. Cooper has eclipsed a whopping 3,000 plays of at least two of his songs in recent years thanks to his heavy schedule of shows.

Get tickets to see Alice Cooper and you'll almost certainly hear "School's Out " and "I'm Eighteen." Then again, why wouldn't a band want to play the hits for their fans?

Here is a look at 18 huge rock and metal bands that each have at least one song they have played at least 1,500 times during live shows, according to Setlist.fm.

Songs 18 Huge Rock and Metal Bands Have Played Live More Than 1,500 Times Here 18 acts that have at least one song they've played live more than 1,500 times. (Totals via Setlist.fm on Aug. 5, 205) Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll