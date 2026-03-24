New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert has checked in on Instagram revealing that over the past month he's been dealing with the discovery of three brain tumors, the surgery to address them and the recovery process. Now seemingly on the mend, he just shared what looks like the first message about his health ordeal since it occurred.

What Chad Gilbert Addresses About His Recent Health Scare

The New Found Glory guitarist revealed that he noticed something was amiss while playing a show on Feb. 20 in Nashville. "[I] was struggling to control the movements of my left hand," shared Gilbert, adding, "My left leg was getting weaker by the day and I started stumbling and falling at times."

"On the 23rd, I was taken to the ER where a CT scan showed 3 new tumors had appeared in my brain," revealed Gilbert. "On 2/27, I had successful brain surgery and have been recovering in the hospital since."

Within the post, Gilbert posted a slide show of photos from his hospital stay and over the process of his recovery from the surgery.

"I regained function of my left hand immediately," he shared with a prayer emoji. "My radiation oncologist described it like this: 'this is not a fatal blow and not the end of your story, just the beginning of a new chapter.' My recovery has been bumpy at times but I’m feeling much better now and getting stronger by the day."

The guitarist concluded, "Thankful to everyone who’s checked in on me and helped my family during this lengthy and challenging journey. Can’t use my phone much yet and have a lot of messages to catch up on. More stories to come when my brain is working well again. Love you all and am looking forward to sharing more music and fun with you as we come out of this."

New Found Glory in 2026

Gilbert's health issues came as New Found Glory had been in the midst of promotion for a new album. Listen Up!, their twelfth studio record, arrived on Feb. 20, just days ahead of Gilbert's recent issues. They've released four songs from the set, including the most recent track "Beer and Blood Stains."

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There is currently a break in the band's touring schedule, but at present the group is expected to return to the stage on May 3 at the Hammersonic Festival in Indonesia. U.S. dates with Yellowcard and Plain White T's will immediately follow starting on May 6 in Atlanta. Included in their touring this year will be an appearance at the Vans Warped Tour. All tour stops and ticketing details can be found via the band's official website.

We at Loudwire wish Chad Gilbert the best in his continued recovery.

See other rock and metal bands that will be hitting the road for 2026 tour dates below.