Fleshgod Apocalypse Deliver Marvelously Metal Cover of ’90s Dance Hit

Ah the '90s! There were a load of one-hit wonders, including an Italian dance outfit named Eiffel 65 who apparently have caught the ear of symphonic death metallers Fleshgod Apocalypse with their earworm hit "Blue (Da Ba Dee)." Fleshgod have put their own spin on the track giving it a full on brutal metal makeover that can be heard below.

"Blue (Da Ba Dee)" was Eiffel 65's breakout single in 1998, climbing to No. 6 in the U.S. and hitting No. 1 in eight other countries. It went on to be certified as a platinum single in nine countries, and while it was a monster single to kick off the band's career, they never hit the charts again in the U.S. over the course of their two follow-up albums.

Fleshgod Apocalypse's take has been retitled "Blue (Turns to Red)" and keeps the catchy beat, though definitely roughed up, and now comes with a guttural vocal. It's definitely an unexpected cover, which is part of why it works so well.

Fleshgod Apocalypse frontman Francesco Paoli says, "After the amazing response over our latest single 'No,' [a Britney Spears cover] we wanted to release something that could make the end of this shitty 2020 a bit funnier for everyone. That's why we took a popular dance track from the '90s and made it the heaviest, angriest, bloodiest party song ever. We're ready to blast your ears again in 2021, stay tuned!"

If you're digging Fleshgod Apocalypse's cover of "Blue," you can pick it up here. Listen to the full version as well as the Eiffel 65 original below.

Fleshgod Apocalypse, "Blue (Turns to Red)"