Fleshgod Apocalypse Hilariously Rip Off Britney Spears in New Song

Oh, 2020… you just never stop giving. Italian death metal titans Fleshgod Apocalypse just released a new song, “No.” It’s a brutal track much like Fleshgod’s recent works, but near the end of the song, they pay bizarre tribute to Britney Spears’ breakout hit, “…Baby One More Time.”

This isn’t one of those “sounds just like” incidents... it’s actual homage. At 3 minutes and 23 seconds into the symphonic track, operatic vocalist Veronica Bordacchini delivers the same vocal line as the chorus to “…Baby One More Time” with nearly identical lyrics.

Bordacchini sings, “Your laziness is killing me / I must confess I still believe / ‘Cause what you do makes me lose my mind / Give me a sign.”

For reference, Britney Spears sings, “My loneliness is killing me / I must confess I still believe / When I'm not with you I lose my mind / Give me a sign, hit me baby one more time.”

"We live in a world where people are searching for easy answers to complex questions,” says frontman Francesco Paoli. “Self-styled gurus, fake news and miracle pills show up on screen as the silver bullet that may cast out all your fears and troubles. If you need shortcuts to dominate the intricate reality we live in, be aware that the outcome might not be what you expect. Will you find a way to save this world on Google? No. Will things change if we don't act? No. Will self-delusions lead us somewhere? No. Can music, and art in general, help us cope with this chaos? Absolutely yes."

He adds, “This release marks another milestone for our line-up, featuring Veronica, Fabio and Eugene as official band members."

No word on what went into the Britney nod just yet. Watch the new video for “No” above and check out the official lyrics [via Genius] below.

