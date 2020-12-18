Fleshgod Apocalypse Hilariously Rip Off Britney Spears in New Song
Oh, 2020… you just never stop giving. Italian death metal titans Fleshgod Apocalypse just released a new song, “No.” It’s a brutal track much like Fleshgod’s recent works, but near the end of the song, they pay bizarre tribute to Britney Spears’ breakout hit, “…Baby One More Time.”
This isn’t one of those “sounds just like” incidents... it’s actual homage. At 3 minutes and 23 seconds into the symphonic track, operatic vocalist Veronica Bordacchini delivers the same vocal line as the chorus to “…Baby One More Time” with nearly identical lyrics.
Bordacchini sings, “Your laziness is killing me / I must confess I still believe / ‘Cause what you do makes me lose my mind / Give me a sign.”
For reference, Britney Spears sings, “My loneliness is killing me / I must confess I still believe / When I'm not with you I lose my mind / Give me a sign, hit me baby one more time.”
"We live in a world where people are searching for easy answers to complex questions,” says frontman Francesco Paoli. “Self-styled gurus, fake news and miracle pills show up on screen as the silver bullet that may cast out all your fears and troubles. If you need shortcuts to dominate the intricate reality we live in, be aware that the outcome might not be what you expect. Will you find a way to save this world on Google? No. Will things change if we don't act? No. Will self-delusions lead us somewhere? No. Can music, and art in general, help us cope with this chaos? Absolutely yes."
He adds, “This release marks another milestone for our line-up, featuring Veronica, Fabio and Eugene as official band members."
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE - No (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
No word on what went into the Britney nod just yet. Watch the new video for “No” above and check out the official lyrics [via Genius] below.
Fleshgod Apocalypse "No" Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I can't believe what we've become
“Vitruvian men” falling from grace
Drowning our brains in the piss, filling mouths with shit
We cast the world into a new dark age
[Pre-Chorus]
We blame our fathers for their failures throughout history
But we're just bastard sons applauding our mediocrity
[Chorus]
Will you save the world?
Scrolling down that wall... No!
The book you browse through is the wrong one, a bible for fools
Will you slake your thirst of knowledge swallowing all those empty words
Whatever is your easy truth, the answer is just no!
Fuck no!
[Verse 2]
We trample blooming flowers science's grown
And nothing's left behind but the hubris of barbarian hordes
Like melting colors blur the painting of humanity
We stain the canvas of existence with our misery
[Chorus]
Will you save the world?
Scrolling down that wall... No!
The book you browse through is the wrong one, a bible for fools
Will you slake your thirst of knowledge swallowing all those empty words
Whatever is your easy truth, the answer is just no!
Fuck no!
[Bridge]
I wonder if it's true that intellect will save us
'Cause if i look around myself I guess we're fucked!
Where you're just flies yearning for answers concealed in a web
Of lies that spiders have woven with guile
[Outro]
You're not alone in this world
And we won't pay for your sloth
Your laziness is killing me
I must confess I still believe
'Cause what you do makes me lose my mind give me a sign
Will you save the world?
Oh, come on!
No!
Fuck no!
The answer is just no!