Fleshgod Apocalypse + Obscura Book 2023 North American Co-Headline Tour Dates

The new year will get off to a heavy start as Italian orchestral metal outfit Fleshgod Apocalypse and extreme metal collective Obscura will team up for a 2023 North American co-headline tour.

The 26-date tour, presented by Metal Sucks, will get underway on Feb. 18 in San Francisco, making the cross country jaunt before circling back to the West Coast for a March 16 finale in Las Angeles. And if you need some extra "heavy," the two headliners are bringing along Finnish melodic death metallers Wolfheart and blackened death metal vets Thulcandra to keep the energy high from the moment the first note is played.

For Fleshgod Apocalypse, this is a chance to tour in support of their latest album, Veleno, featuring the single "No." The band's Fracesco Paoli says, "Dear friends of the United States and Canada, we are more than stoked to announce our return to your shores in February/March 2023, after four long years of absence. As you can imagine, this unending and frustrating period of cloister generated nothing else than an unquantifiable desire to blast your faces off! Besides, we feel rejuvenated after this forced rest so, be ready for some fast and furious fugues we haven't performed live for a long time."

He adds, "Obviously, a comeback worthy of its name has to be done with style. In fact, we're teaming up with incredible bands, such as German tech-death masters Obscura, our long-time Finnish friends Wolfheart and Thulcandra. Insane tour package, insane nights, insane crowds, insane everything. Get your tickets before they're gone!"

Obscura, meanwhile, are promoting their A Valediction album, featuring the recent single "When Stars Collide." The band's Steffen Kummerer comments, "In February and March, we embark on a nationwide tour in North America, covering both Canada and the United States. The excellent lineup features Italy’s finest Fleshgod Apocalypse co-headlining with Obscura, and special guests Wolfheart and Thulcandra. Pick up your tickets and don’t miss the tour of the year!“

Tickets for the tour are on sale now right here. Check out all the dates, cities and venues listed below.

Fleshgod Apocalypse / Obscura / Wolfheart / Thulcandra 2023 Tour Dates

Feb. 18 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge

Feb. 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

Feb. 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Feb. 21 - Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder

Feb. 22 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

Feb. 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

Feb. 24 - Lincoln, Neb. @ The Royal Grove

Feb. 25 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Underground

Feb. 26 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Feb. 27 - Detroit, Mich. @ Small's

Feb. 28 - Toronto, Ontario @ Axis

March 01 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell

March 02 - Montreal, Quebec @ Studio TD

March 03 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

March 04 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater

March 05 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 06 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

March 07 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

March 08 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

March 10 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

March 11 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

March 12 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live

March 13 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

March 14 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

March 15 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

March 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

fleshgod apocalypse, obscura Nuclear Blast Records loading...