Rotting Christ Reschedule Tour With Borknagar + More for 2021

Rotting Christ's "Devastation on the Nation" North American tour that was originally set to kick off today (March 19) has officially been rescheduled for early 2021. While the dates have changed, the bill remains the same, featuring support from Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams and Imperial Triumphant.

The trek, which finds Rotting Christ promoting their most recent release, last year's The Heretics, is set to launch on Feb. 11 of next year in California and will wrap up over one month later, making 29 total stops, concluding back in California on March 14.

View the complete list of stops below and for tickets, head here.

Tickets that were purchased for the original 2020 tour dates will still be honored and anyone seeking a refund for those stops can seek one at the point of purchase.

Due to the community spread of the coronavirus in North America, the "Devastation on the Nation" trek was postponed as local governments clamped down on public gatherings, banning any events of 100 people or more. Shortly after, the CDC (Center for Disease Control) urged gathering be limited to no more than 50 people, which was followed by the White House tightening social distancing measures, putting a cap on public gatherings at just 10 people.

Rotting Christ, Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams + Imperial Triumphant 2021 North American Tour Dates

Season of Mist

Feb. 11 — Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone

Feb. 12 — Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

Feb. 13 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Feb. 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Feb. 16 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

Feb. 17 — Denver, Colo. @ The Roxy Theater

Feb. 18 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Riot Room

Feb. 19 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Feb. 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies

Feb. 21 — Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

Feb. 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Mod Club

Feb. 24 — Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes Electriques

Feb. 25 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Le D'Auteuil

Feb. 26 — Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel

Feb. 27 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus Bar

Feb. 28 — Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

March 02 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit Hall

March 03 — Lexington, Ky. @ Cosmic Charlies

March 04 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle

March 05 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco

March 06 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

March 07 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)

March 08 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

March 09 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Rail Club Live

March 10 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

March 11 — El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar

March 12 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Club Red

March 13 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

March 14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720