24 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums The Last Two Weeks

Here are 24 rock and metal bands who announced new albums over the last two weeks.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

READ MORE: The 25 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2023

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Rock + Metal Artists Who Announced New Albums the Last Two Weeks

Andry, Skies

Genre: power metal

Release Date: Feb. 16

No pre-order available.

Atoll, Inhuman Implants

Genre: brutal death metal

Release Date: Feb. 23

Pre-order here.

Borknagar, Fall

Genre: prog/folk metal

Release Date: Feb. 23

Pre-order here.

Contaminated, Celebratory Beheading

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Feb. 9

Pre-order here.

Darkspace, Darkspace -II

Genre: atmospheric black metal

Release Date: Feb. 16

Pre-order here.

No new song available.

Devastator, Conjurers of Cruelty

Genre: blackened thrash

Release Date: March 1

Pre-order here.

Durbin, Screaming Steel

Genre: traditional heavy metal

Release Date: Feb. 16

Pre-order here.

Ghoul, Noxious Concoctions

Genre: death metal/thrash

Release Date: Feb. 2

Pre-order here.

Honeymoon Suite, Alive

Genre: AOR

Release Date: Feb. 12

Pre-order here.

Korpiklaani, Rankarumpu

Genre: folk metal

Release Date: April 5

Pre-order here.

Leather Lung, Graveside Grin

Genre: sludge/stoner metal

Release Date: March 15

Pre-order here.

MONKEY3, Welcome to the Machine

Genre: psych rock

Release Date: Feb. 23

Pre-order here.

Morda Skuld, Creation Undone

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Feb. 23

Pre-order here.

Negative Prayer, Self // Wound

Genre: death metal/crust punk

Release Date: March 1

Pre-order here.

Pestilength, Basom Gryphos

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Feb. 16

Pre-order here.

Ponte Del Diavolo, Fires Blades From the Tomb

Genre: black/doom metal

Release Date: Feb. 16

Pre-order here.

The Progressive Souls Collective, Sonic Rebirth

Genre: prog metal

Release Date: March 15

Pre-order here.

No new song available.

Rage, Afterlifelines

Genre: power metal

Release Date: March 29

Pre-order here.

No new song available.

Revolution Saints, Against the Winds

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Feb. 9

Pre-order here.

Ribspreader, Reap Humanity

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Jan. 16

Pre-order here.

Smoking Snakes, Danger Zone

Genre: arena rock/metal

Release Date: Feb. 9

Pre-order here.

Sum 41, Heaven :x: Hell

Genre: pop-punk

Release Date: March 29

Pre-order here.

SupaFly, The Vibe

Genre: alt-metal

Release Date: March 8

No pre-order available.

Vltimas, Epic

Genre: blackened death metal

Release Date: March 15

Pre-order here.