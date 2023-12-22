24 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums The Last Two Weeks
Here are 24 rock and metal bands who announced new albums over the last two weeks.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
READ MORE: The 25 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2023
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Rock + Metal Artists Who Announced New Albums the Last Two Weeks
Andry, Skies
Genre: power metal
Release Date: Feb. 16
No pre-order available.
Atoll, Inhuman Implants
Genre: brutal death metal
Release Date: Feb. 23
Pre-order here.
Borknagar, Fall
Genre: prog/folk metal
Release Date: Feb. 23
Pre-order here.
Contaminated, Celebratory Beheading
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Feb. 9
Pre-order here.
Darkspace, Darkspace -II
Genre: atmospheric black metal
Release Date: Feb. 16
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Devastator, Conjurers of Cruelty
Genre: blackened thrash
Release Date: March 1
Pre-order here.
Durbin, Screaming Steel
Genre: traditional heavy metal
Release Date: Feb. 16
Pre-order here.
Ghoul, Noxious Concoctions
Genre: death metal/thrash
Release Date: Feb. 2
Pre-order here.
Honeymoon Suite, Alive
Genre: AOR
Release Date: Feb. 12
Pre-order here.
Korpiklaani, Rankarumpu
Genre: folk metal
Release Date: April 5
Pre-order here.
Leather Lung, Graveside Grin
Genre: sludge/stoner metal
Release Date: March 15
Pre-order here.
MONKEY3, Welcome to the Machine
Genre: psych rock
Release Date: Feb. 23
Pre-order here.
Morda Skuld, Creation Undone
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Feb. 23
Pre-order here.
Negative Prayer, Self // Wound
Genre: death metal/crust punk
Release Date: March 1
Pre-order here.
Pestilength, Basom Gryphos
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Feb. 16
Pre-order here.
Ponte Del Diavolo, Fires Blades From the Tomb
Genre: black/doom metal
Release Date: Feb. 16
Pre-order here.
The Progressive Souls Collective, Sonic Rebirth
Genre: prog metal
Release Date: March 15
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Rage, Afterlifelines
Genre: power metal
Release Date: March 29
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Revolution Saints, Against the Winds
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Feb. 9
Pre-order here.
Ribspreader, Reap Humanity
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Jan. 16
Pre-order here.
Smoking Snakes, Danger Zone
Genre: arena rock/metal
Release Date: Feb. 9
Pre-order here.
Sum 41, Heaven :x: Hell
Genre: pop-punk
Release Date: March 29
Pre-order here.
SupaFly, The Vibe
Genre: alt-metal
Release Date: March 8
No pre-order available.
Vltimas, Epic
Genre: blackened death metal
Release Date: March 15
Pre-order here.
The Biggest WTF Moments of 2023
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner