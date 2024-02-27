Sum 41 Kick Off Farewell Tour in South Korea – Setlist + Video

Sum 41 have begun their final tour as band, kicking things off with a performance at the YES24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday (Feb. 27).

The group, who will release a double album titled Heaven :x: Hell, on March 29 as their final studio offering, got their farewell tour underway with a 25-song performance playing many of their hits, while also digging up the live debut of a new song and dropping a Queen cover as well.

Heaven :x: Hell kicks off with the new song "Waiting on a Twist of Fate" leading the Heaven side, and the high energy rocker got its live debut as the fifth song of the evening. Fan shot footage of the track can be viewed below.

Other new album songs popping up during the set included "Landmines" and "Rise Up."

Finding a way to give fans more bang for their buck, the show included a medley of "My Direction / No Brains / Rhythms / All Messed Up," and there was a performance of Queen's "We Will Rock You" toward the end of the main set.

The encore included "Best of Me," "Mr. Amsterdam" and "In Too Deep," before the band ended the night with a second encore, digging up the rarely performed "So Long Goodbye" which made its return to the setlist after last being played in 2007.

Sum 41 will continue to tour the Pacific Rim well into March, with dates in Mexico finishing out the month. Their North American tour then follows in April. TIckets for Sum 41's North American tour are currently on sale.

See fan-shot video from the Seoul performance below along with the night's setlist.

Sum 41, "Waiting on a Twist of Fate" (Live Debut in Seoul, South Korea)

Sum 41, "Over My Head"

Sum 41, "Landmines"

Sum 41 at YES24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea (Feb. 27, 2024) Setlist per Setlist.fm

1. "The Hell Song"

2. "Motivation"

3. "Over My Head (Better Off Dead)"

4. "No Reason"

5. "Waiting on a Twist of Fate" (live debut)

6. "Some Say"

7. "Underclass Hero"

8. "Landmines"

9. "Rise Up"

10. "We're All to Blame"

11. "Screaming Bloody Murder"

12. "Walking Disaster"

13. "With Me"

14. "Makes No Difference"

15. "Summer"

16. "My Direction / No Brains / Rhythms / All Messed Up"

17. "Fake My Own Death"

18. "We Will Rock You" (Queen cover)

19. "Pieces"

20. "Fat Lip"

21. "Still Waiting"

Encore

22. "Best of Me"

23. "Mr. Amsterdam"

24. "In Too Deep"

Second Encore

25. "So Long Goodbye" (first time since 2007)