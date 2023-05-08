Sum 41 Announce That They Are Breaking Up

Sum 41 announced their disbandment on Monday (May 8). The Deryck Whibley-led pop-punkers with a metal edge have been together for over 25 years. Before they break up for good, however, they will complete a farewell tour, the band explained.

They will also release one final album before ultimately calling it a day, Sum 41 said.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," the band said in a statement that members of Sum 41 each also shared separately.

"We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way," they added. "It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

The band continued, drive home the point, "Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven :x: Hell, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them."

For now, they "look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us," the said. "Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41."

Sum 41 History

Sum 41, the Canadian band first called Kaspir, formed in Ajax, Ontario, in 1996. The band's lineup currently consists of founding frontman Deryck Whibley on lead vocals and guitar, Dave Baksh on guitar and backing vocals, Cone McCaslin on bass, Tom Thacker on guitar and Frank Zummo on the drums.

Sum 41 gained popularity in the early 2000s with their pop-punk sound that contained trace elements of heavy metal. Their debut album, 2001's All Killer No Filler, was a commercial success and featured hit singles such as "Fat Lip" and "In Too Deep." The album went on to sell over 9 million copies worldwide.

Sum 41 continued to release successful albums throughout the 2000s, including Does This Look Infected? (2002), Chuck (2004) and Underclass Hero (2007). The band's defining lineup (pictured above) included Whibley, Baksh, McCaslin and early drummer-vocalist Steve Jocz.

Sum 41 Breakup Statement - May 8, 2023

