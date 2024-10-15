Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Has Bold Response to Manager Accusing Him of Lying in Book

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has made a bold challenge to former manager Greig Nori after Nori had denied that the singer's account of the alleged sexual and verbal abuse were true.

The vocalist made the jarring revelation in his new memoir, Walking Disaster, going into detail about the alleged sexual relationship between the two that eventually turned more verbally abusive once the sexual part of their relationship ended.

How Greig Nori Responded to Deryck Whibley's Allegations

Speaking in a statement to the Toronto Star, Nori claimed, “The accusation that I initiated the relationship is false. I did not initiate it. Whibley initiated it, aggressively."

“When the relationship began Whibley was an adult, as was I,” Nori also wrote. “The accusation that I pressured Whibley to continue the relationship is false. The accusation that I pressured Whibley to continue the relationship by accusing him of homophobia is false. Ultimately the relationship simply faded out. Consensually. Our business relationship continued.”

What Deryck Whibley Is Saying Publicly to Greig Nori

In a newly posted video to Sum 41's social media, Whibley starts off noting, "It's been an extremely heavy week for me."

He adds, "I take no pleasure in coming out with the truth that came out between me and my ex-manager, but it was something that I couldn't keep in anymore and I had to let it out."

At this point, he decides to address Nori who had disputed Whibley's account as shared in the book.

"It's come to my attention that Greig Nori has now called me a liar," said Whibley, letting out an audible sigh before continuing. "I tell you right now I stand behind every word that's in my book, 100 percent."

"I'm not a liar and I'm going to speak to you directly, Greig Nori," he continued. "If you think I'm a liar, there's only one way to settle this ... under oath ... in front of a judge, in front of a jury, any time you want. I'm ready whenever you are."

The singer concluded his post stating, "To everyone else, I just want to thank you for all the love and support. My band, may family, thank you all. Of course the fans, I'll see you again soon and we'll get through this."

Sum 41 and Deryck Whibley in 2024

Sum 41 are in the midst of their farewell touring as the band has announced they'll retire at the end of their Heaven X Hell promotion. The group starts up touring again on Oct. 21 in the Netherlands as part of a European and U.K. leg of dates. Tickets are available through the band's website.

Meanwhile, Whibley just issued his new Walking Disaster memoir earlier this month. It's available through Simon & Schuster as well as in book stores.