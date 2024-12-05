Sum 41 made it to Australia, but they won't be performing their scheduled tour leg as singer Deryck Whibley has been treated by doctors for pneumonia.

What Sum 41 Said About Their Tour Cancelation

In a statement posted and since deleted from their Facebook account, the group offered, "It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed. The band added that they were “beyond excited” to “connect with our Aussie fans once more.”

“Now that we’re here though, and under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors, it’s clear that Deryck is too unwell to perform. We understand and appreciate your disappointment – we’re gutted too.”

The band had previously called off their Dec. 4 performance in Brisbane citing Whibley's pneumonia diagnosis, but have since called off the remainder of their tour run.

One of the stops on the tour was the Good Things Festival, which posted their own update about Whibley's ailment and Sum 41's cancelation.

"Good Things is set to hit Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney this weekend, with a slight tweak to the lineup. Under the guidance and direction of doctors in Australia, it has become clear Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley is too unwell to perform," they offered.

"Sum 41 are gutted they can’t perform, and we fully understand and appreciate fans’ disappointment. Deryck’s health and wellbeing is the focus and priority though, and we hope you will join us in sending him well wishes for his recovery," they continued, while adding that the remainder of the lineup has been adjusted to give fans the best day possible. The festival concluded with a "get well soon" wish for the singer.

Deryck Whibley's Past With Pneumonia

Pneumonia is something that Whibley and his family have taken very seriously. In 2023, the Sum 41 singer was hospitalized while fighting pneumonia. The singer's wife Ari had posted at the time about the strain that it put on his heart after having previous health issues in 2014 when his liver and kidney had collapsed.

The musician was eventually discharged with the strain on his heart and lungs improved with treatment.

What's Next for Sum 41?

Sum 41 are currently in the midst of their farewell tour. With the Australian leg canceled, Whibley will take the holidays to recuperate and rest up.

At present, the tour is set to resume on Jan. 10 in Victoria, British Columbia. That kicks off a Canadian tour leg that will conclude on Jan. 30 in Toronto.

READ MORE: Bands That Reunited With a Classic Member Without Booting Anyone

The band is also set to be honored March 30 with induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2025 Juno Awards. There ceremony is taking place in Vancouver.

For all remaining Sum 41 tour dates and ticketing info, check their website.

Loudwire sends along our best wishes for a healthy recovery for Deryck Whibley.