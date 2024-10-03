Six Times Bands Reunited With a Classic Member + Didn’t Kick Anyone Out

Welcoming a new member back to the band doesn't have to come with additional drama. In fact, several bands have been able to make it work where the returning member only accentuates the current lineup rather than causing someone to lose their job.

It's no easy task. There are egos to be handled, fanbases that are often divided on eras and of course the newfound challenges of how to co-exist creatively that come with these additions without subtractions.

One of the more famous instances of this happening was the Foo Fighters (seen above) who welcomed back guitarist Pat Smear after a several album absence while keeping Chris Shiflett in place. Smear initially came on board to enhance the band's live lineup with extra instrumentation, then provided a guest turn on an album before eventually rejoining the group on a permanent basis playing alongside Shiflett and fellow frontman-guitarist Dave Grohl.

More recently, Three Days Grace have announced the return of singer Adam Gontier, but to the surprise of some fans, he'll be part of the group alongside Matt Walst who took over as vocalist after Gontier's 2013 exit.

Who else has managed to pull off this seemingly rare harmonic achievement? Check out the list below.

