Setlist + Video – Sum 41 Play Two Encores at Final Show of Farewell Tour

Sum 41 have played their final full-length concert, bringing their farewell tour to its conclusion Thursday (Jan. 30) night in Toronto.

Though coming up in the nu-metal era, Sum 41 really stood out from some of the bands of their day for their ability to play across a variety of styles. Elements of pop-punk, metal, rap, rock and even a few heartfelt ballads permeated their catalog throughout the years and it was all on display during a 29-song career-ending finale Thursday night.

What Did Sum 41 Play at Their Final Show?

Per Setlist.fm, the band played 29 songs, with a drum solo among them, that included a pair of encores. Arguably their biggest hit, "Fat Lip," came as the penultimate song within the initial body of their set.

There were moments of feverish aggression, fan-favorite metal covers, instances of sadness and points during the final show in which singer Deryck Whibley asked for the lights to be turned up to soak in what would be the band's last full concert performance.

While "So Long Goodbye," which started out their final encore as a seemingly perfect end note, the band kept fans on their toes till the end ultimately finishing with "Welcome to Hell." For a band that typically refused to be pigeonholed into one particular thing, fittingly when they took their final bow and walked off the stage, Frank Sinatra's "My Way" played as the crowd began to shuffle out.

See the full setlist below.

Sum 41 Jan. 30, 2025 Final Show at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena

1. "Motivation" (with "88" outtro)

2. "The Hell Song"

3. "Over My Head (Better Off Dead)"

4. "No Reason"

5. "War"

6. "Underclass Hero"

7. "Noots"

8. "Landmines"

9. "Dopamine"

10. "Raining Blood" (Slayer Cover)

11. "Master of Puppets" (Metallica Cover)

12. "We're All to Blame"

13. "Some Say"

14. "Screaming Bloody Murder"

15. "Walking Disaster"

16. "With Me"

17. "Makes No Difference"

18. "My Direction / No Brains / All Messed Up"

19. Drum Solo

20. "Preparasi a Salire"

21. "Rise Up"

22. "Pieces"

23. "Fat Lip"

24. "Still Waiting"

Encore 1

25. "Summer"

26. "Waiting on a Twist of Fate"

27. "In Too Deep"

Encore 2

28. "So Long Goodbye"

29. "Welcome to Hell"

The Fans Have Their Say

As much as a farewell show is about the band having their final bow, it's also about the longtime fans that are taking one last chance to celebrate with their favorite group.

Below you'll find fan-shot videos from the final show, photos and social media tributes and Canadian station CBC interviewing fans that are giving their best wishes to the retiring rock band.

Sum 41, "We're All to Blame" From Final Show

Sum 41, "Fat Lip" and "Still Waiting" From Final Show

Sum 41, "Pieces" From Final Show

Sum 41's "So Long Goodbye" and "Welcome to Hell" From Final Show

Fans Share Farewell Messages to Sum 41 Through CBC