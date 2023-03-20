The Offspring Book 2023 Summer Tour With Simple Plan + Sum 41

It's 2023, and the bad times are still rolling for The Offspring. The band just announced a summer run in support of their Let The Bad Times Roll album that pairs them with their recent tour mates Simple Plan and Sum 41, having previously played international shows together.

The 24-date U.S. trek starts Aug. 1 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, traveling the country before coming to a conclusion Sept. 3 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts a little over a month later. All dates, cities and venues can be seen below.

"One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it's even better when you can do it with your friends – we had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we're excited that they'll be joining us this Summer in America. It's going to be great," said Dexter Holland of The Offspring

"We couldn't be more excited to get back on tour all across the US with our friends The Offspring and Sum 41! We had such a blast touring with both of them last year that we just had to do it again and put together what we feel will be one of the most awesome tours of the summer. There's nothing like going to see a show outside on a perfect summer night, and we hope our fans will join us and enjoy this really special show. See you there!" said Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan.

"We're so excited to be back touring the States with The Offspring and Simple Plan this summer," added Deryck Whibley of Sum 41. "There's nothing better than hitting the road with your friends, and we can't wait to bring the tour to you - see you soon!"

Tickets for the run will be available starting with the Citi pre-sale this Tuesday (March 21). The general public on sale will follow this Friday (March 24) at 10AM local time through Live Nation.

The Offspring / Simple Plan / Sum 41 "Let the Bad Times Roll" Tour 2023

Aug, 01 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 03 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug, 05 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 06 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 08 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 09 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 12 — North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Aug. 13 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 18 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 19 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 20 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 23 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 25 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 26 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Aug. 30 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 01 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 02 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 03 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center