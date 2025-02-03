2025 Vans Warped Tour By the Numbers – First-Timers, Most Appearances + More

The Vans Warped Tour is in the midst of their "30 Days of Warped" lineup reveal, and with one week down of announcements we decided to take a look at who's playing so far and break it down by the numbers.

Which Band Has Played the Most Vans Warped Tours?

There were a lot of veteran names announced over the first week, but the band who has played the most iterations of the Vans Warped Tour is none other than Canadian rockers Simple Plan. That could be why they were the first act named when the rollout started.

Simple Plan first appeared on the Vans Warped Tour in 1999 and has made 13 appearances overall, with the 2025 edition scheduled to be their 14th. That is nearly half of the 30 years that the Vans Warped Tour has been in existence.

Other frequent Vans Warped Tour bands already announced for 2025 include Pennywise (10 times), Bowling for Soup (9 times), Senses Fail (7 times) and Story of the Year (7 times).

Who Are the Vans Warped Tour First-Timers?

One of the things that the Vans Warped Tour has prided itself on over the years is introducing bands to music lovers. In keeping with that tradition, a good portion of the 2025 lineup will be making their Vans Warped Tour debuts.

There are some name acts such as Fever 333, Fame on Fire, Lacey Sturm and Royal and the Serpent that have yet to play at a Vans Warped Tour show, while others are truly newcomers.

Among the first times announced so far are The Barbarians of California, Beauty School Dropout, Caroles Daughters, Destroy Boys, Drain, The Home Team, Honey Revenge, Kami Kehoe, Chandler Leighton, Lolo, Point North, Saturdays at Your Place, Waves, Wiplash and Worlds First Cinema.

At 19 newcomers, over half of the bands announced so far are playing their first-ever Vans Warped Tour.

Will There Be Reunions?

Among the opening day announcements, it was revealed that Dance Hall Crashers would be ending their hiatus to come play the 2025 Vans Warped Tour.

But what about other reunions? While there appears to be no other reunions specifically to play the Vans Warped Tour, there are several acts who have split up and returned over the course of the Vans Warped Tour history.

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2025

Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Cobra Starship, The Starting Line and Story of the Year are amongst the bands announced so far that are at least in the second phase of their career.

Ok, Who Has Been Revealed So Far And Where Are They Playing?

Below you will find all of the acts named during the first week of the Vans Warped Tour reveals. As there are three stops, we're denoting by each band which of the shows they'll be playing.

Just this reminder that the Vans Warped Tour will take place in three locations in 2025. Washington, D.C. will host the first performances on June 14-15, while Long Beach, Calif. plays host tot he Vans Warped Tour on July 26-27 and Orlando, Fla. has a late year bash Nov. 15-16.

DC = Washington, D.C. ORL = Orlando LB = Long Beach

311 - LB

3OH!3 - DC, LB, ORL

The Barbarians of California - LB

Beauty School Dropout - DC, ORL

Blessthefall - DC, LB

Bowling for Soup - DC, LB

Caroles Daughter - ORL

CKY - LB

Cobra Starship - LB

Dance Hall Crashers - DC, LB

Destroy Boys - LB

Drain - DC, LB, ORL

Fame on Fire - ORL

Fever 333 - DC, LB, ORL

Fishbone - DC, LB

The Home Team - LB, ORL

Honey Revenge - DC, LB, ORL

Kami Kehoe - LB

Chandler Leighton - DC, LB, ORL

Lolo - LB, ORL

The Maine - DC, ORL

Miss May I - DC, LB, ORL

Pennywise - DC, LB, ORL

Point North - DC, LB, ORL

Royal & the Serpent - DC, LB, ORL

Saturdays at Your Place - DC

Scary Kids Scaring Kids - DC

Senses Fail - DC, ORL

Simple Plan - DC

The Starting Line - ORL

State Champs - DC, LB, ORL

Story of the Year - ORL

Lacey Sturm - ORL

Waves - ORL

We Came as Romans - DC

Wiplash - LB

Worlds First Cinema - DC, LB, ORL

Where Can I Get Tickets?

Vans Warped Tour tickets and merch are currently available through the Vans Warped Tour website. You can also stay tuned to the website over the next month as new bands are being announced for the 2025 tour dates daily.