Sum 41 Announce Two 2024 U.S. Farewell Tour With The Interrupters + Their Last Show Ever
Sum 41 have just announced their U.S. farewell tour dates, which will feature special guest The Interrupters. The pop-punk icons have also set a date for their last-ever show.
The group had previously announced farewell dates elsewhere around the world as they wind down their career with one last album: Heaven :x: Hell, which comes out on March 29.
In May of last year, Sum 41 revealed that they would be saying goodbye after nearly three decades together.
See all of the newly announced dates directly below.
Tickets + Pre-Sales
Look for tickets to go on sale on Jan. 19 at 10AM local time here.
Before that, a total of seven — yes, seven — pre-sale options are available, as detailed below.
- Artist pre-sale tickets available January 16 @ 11am ET / 8am PT
- Citi pre-sale tickets available January 16 @ 11am ET / 8am PT
- Spotify pre-sale tickets available January 17 @ 10am ET / 7am PT
- BandsInTown pre-sale tickets available January 17 @ 10am ET / 7am PT
- Live Nation pre-sale tickets available January 17 @ 10am ET / 7am PT
- Ticketmaster pre-sale tickets available January 17 @ 10am ET / 7am PT
- Venue pre-sale tickets available January 18 @ 10am local time
Sum 41 U.S Farewell Tour Dates With The Interrupters
April 19 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Astro^
April 20 – Wichita, Kan. @ Wave^
April 21 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater^
April 23 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory^
April 24 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory^
April 26 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe^
April 27 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave^
April 29 – Baltimore, Md. 2 Pier 6^
April 30 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway^
May 01 – Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena^
May 04 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage^
May 06 – New York, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount^
May 08 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena^
May 09 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Red Hat Amphitheater^
May 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy^
May 12 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville*
May 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium^
May 15 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^
May 17 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple*
May 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Skyline Stage at The Mann^
May 19 – Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena^
Sept. 04 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Masonic Auditorium^
Sept. 06 – Portland, Ore. @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds^
Sept. 07 – Seattle, Wash. @ Wamu Theater^
Sept. 08 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center^
Sept. 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Lot at The Complex^
Sept. 11 – Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
Sept. 12 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall^
Sept. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple^
Sept. 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center^
Sept. 17 – Coraopolis, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center^
Sept. 23 – Miami, Fla. @ The Fillmore Miami Beach^
Sept. 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater^
Sept. 28 – Austin, Texas @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park^
Sept. 29 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall^
Sept. 30 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^
Oct. 02 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Arizona Financial Theatre^
Oct. 03 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater^
Oct. 05 – Las Vegas, Nev. Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino^
* Festival Appearance
^ with The Interrupters
Final Sum 41 Show
Jan. 30, 2025 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
