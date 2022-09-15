The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart
Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen.
Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
Concerning the newer crop of Finnish artists, melodic death metal unit Wolfheart are among the most exciting. In less than a decade as a band, they've churned out six full length albums, the latest being King of the North, proving to be one of the most reliable young acts in their respective genre.
King of the North leans toward the more visceral element of melodic death metal — less fanciful fanfare when it comes to melodic expression and, instead, it's served up with blackened undertones and sinister atmospheres. Get a taste by checking out the music video for "Ancestor" (featuring Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach) directly below.
Further down the page, get schooled by Saukkonen on the Five Best New Metal Bands From Finland.
Editor's note: "new age" band is defined here as the first official full length album being released in 2010 or later.
Bloodred Hourglass
Bloodred Hourglass are probably the brightest rising new star in the Finnish metal scene and definitely one of the strongest live acts. Modern melodic death metal with a strong northern twist. Hopefully they get to unleash their Finnish thunderstorm on the international stages now that the industry is getting back on its feet.
Atlas
The band describes their music as a “northcore,” which is pretty accurate since the music is a super cool combination of metalcore, djent, post rock and Scandinavian atmosphere. They have played several times as our support act in Finland and are killers onstage. They also do all their music videos, and visually everything they put online is stunning.
Wheel
Wheel's music is like a heavier little brother to Tool.They’re beasts onstage, have already been able to tour Europe and will soon hit the road in North America supporting Apocalyptica. Mesmerizing vocals and top notch musicianship. Don’t miss them if they come to your town.
Brymir
The most nordic of all the five bands and also the most epic one. If I ever needed to ride into a battle, I would surely put one of their songs on. A perfect blend of cold but epic melodies and furious blast beats. Their first full Euro tour is taking place in a few weeks, supporting the mighty Finntroll, and I would not be surprised if the ripples their music creates soon turn into waves.
Horizon Ignited
Here’s the youngest and the most fresh of the five. Horizon Ignited were just signed by Nuclear Blast and Hard Impact management. A lot of doors are open for these young killers and soon, as they're starting a tour supporting Hypocrisy in Europe, it’ll be like a steel boot kicking that door open even more. Featuring one of the best vocalists from the Finnish metal scene and songs that would make Soilwork jealous.