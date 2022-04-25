Apocalyptica Book More 2022 U.S. Tour Dates, This Time With Leprous + Wheel

Apocalyptica have just announced another headlining U.S. tour, with Leprous and Wheel set to join them later this year when the trek gets underway in early September.

The symphonic metal group will extend their Cell-0 run, the first leg of which began earlier this month (April) with special guests Lacuna Coil, with 27 new dates on the books that stretch from Sept. 6 through Oct. 7.

"Surprise! This tour has gone so well that we are coming back out to North America next September with our friends in Leprous and Wheel! Of course, singing for Apocalyptica will once more be our dear friend Franky Perez," said the band in a statement on social media in tandem with the newly announced batch of tour dates.

View the complete list of stops below and, for tickets, head to Apocalyptica's website.

A pre-sale option will also be available and, in the same statement, the band said, "Our exclusive artist presale launches [April 26] at 10AM local time (of each venue) and runs til 10PM local time on the 28th. You can access it with the code: CELL0 (Note, that's the number zero, not the letter 'O')."

The Finnish outfit, known for their unique brand of cello-centric heavy metal and hard rock, last released the Cell-0 album in 2020. Meanwhile, Norwegian prog extraordinaires Leprous will be touting last year's Aphelion record and German doomsters Wheel also have a 2021 release, Preserved in Time, to promote.

Apocalyptica, Leprous + Wheel 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Sep. 06 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Sep. 07 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Sep. 08 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

Sep. 09 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Sep. 10 - Blue Ridge, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sep. 13 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Sep. 14 - Long Island, N.Y. @ Paramount

Sep. 15 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theatre

Sep. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

Sep. 17 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Sep. 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Sep. 19 - Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Pierres

Sep. 21 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

Sep. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sep. 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sep. 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue

Sep. 25 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles

Sep. 26 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pops

Sep. 27 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty Hall

Sep. 28 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Sep. 30 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Oct. 01 - San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory

Oct. 02 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory

Oct. 04 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 05 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theatre

Oct. 06 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst

Oct. 07 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival