Apocalyptica Book More 2022 U.S. Tour Dates, This Time With Leprous + Wheel
Apocalyptica have just announced another headlining U.S. tour, with Leprous and Wheel set to join them later this year when the trek gets underway in early September.
The symphonic metal group will extend their Cell-0 run, the first leg of which began earlier this month (April) with special guests Lacuna Coil, with 27 new dates on the books that stretch from Sept. 6 through Oct. 7.
"Surprise! This tour has gone so well that we are coming back out to North America next September with our friends in Leprous and Wheel! Of course, singing for Apocalyptica will once more be our dear friend Franky Perez," said the band in a statement on social media in tandem with the newly announced batch of tour dates.
View the complete list of stops below and, for tickets, head to Apocalyptica's website.
A pre-sale option will also be available and, in the same statement, the band said, "Our exclusive artist presale launches [April 26] at 10AM local time (of each venue) and runs til 10PM local time on the 28th. You can access it with the code: CELL0 (Note, that's the number zero, not the letter 'O')."
The Finnish outfit, known for their unique brand of cello-centric heavy metal and hard rock, last released the Cell-0 album in 2020. Meanwhile, Norwegian prog extraordinaires Leprous will be touting last year's Aphelion record and German doomsters Wheel also have a 2021 release, Preserved in Time, to promote.
Apocalyptica, Leprous + Wheel 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Sep. 06 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre
Sep. 07 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
Sep. 08 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
Sep. 09 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Sep. 10 - Blue Ridge, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Sep. 13 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
Sep. 14 - Long Island, N.Y. @ Paramount
Sep. 15 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theatre
Sep. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA
Sep. 17 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Sep. 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Sep. 19 - Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Pierres
Sep. 21 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection
Sep. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival
Sep. 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sep. 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue
Sep. 25 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles
Sep. 26 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pops
Sep. 27 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty Hall
Sep. 28 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Sep. 30 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
Oct. 01 - San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory
Oct. 02 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory
Oct. 04 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 05 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theatre
Oct. 06 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst
Oct. 07 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival