Apocalyptica + Lacuna Coil Announce Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates
The old adage says that the third time is the charm, and for Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil, hopefully that proves true as they've just announced rescheduled North American 'Cell-O' tour dates set for 2022.
The trek was originally intended to begin in 2020, but that was a lost year due to the pandemic and new dates for 2021 had been set, but those too were postponed as a victim of the same circumstance.
The 25-date trek headlined by the Finnish cello metal group Apocalyptica, fronted by Franky Perez, will instead launch on April 7 on next year in Atlanta, Georgia before wrapping up more than one month later on May 5 in Toronto, Ontario. Expanding on the original schedule, additional stops will be made in Dallas (Texas), Detroit (Michigan), Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) and Albany (New York).
Tickets will go on sale at 10AM CT and fans can make their purchase through the Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil websites.
See the rescheduled tour dates below.
Apocalyptica + Lacuna Coil Rescheduled North American Tour Dates for 2022
April 07 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
April 08 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live
April 10 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
April 11 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
April 12 — Austin, Texas @ Emo's
April 14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
April 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren
April 16 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco
April 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency
April 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
April 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo
April 20 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
April 21 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
April 23 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway
April 24 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace
April 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
April 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
April 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall
April 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian
April 30 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
May 01 — Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theatre
May 02 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
May 03 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
May 04 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
May 05 — Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre 4
15 Things Musicians Did to Help Us Survive 2020 Without Concerts