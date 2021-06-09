Apocalyptica + Lacuna Coil Announce Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates

The old adage says that the third time is the charm, and for Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil, hopefully that proves true as they've just announced rescheduled North American 'Cell-O' tour dates set for 2022.

The trek was originally intended to begin in 2020, but that was a lost year due to the pandemic and new dates for 2021 had been set, but those too were postponed as a victim of the same circumstance.

The 25-date trek headlined by the Finnish cello metal group Apocalyptica, fronted by Franky Perez, will instead launch on April 7 on next year in Atlanta, Georgia before wrapping up more than one month later on May 5 in Toronto, Ontario. Expanding on the original schedule, additional stops will be made in Dallas (Texas), Detroit (Michigan), Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) and Albany (New York).

Tickets will go on sale at 10AM CT and fans can make their purchase through the Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil websites.

See the rescheduled tour dates below.

Apocalyptica + Lacuna Coil Rescheduled North American Tour Dates for 2022

April 07 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 08 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

April 10 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

April 11 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

April 12 — Austin, Texas @ Emo's

April 14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

April 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

April 16 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

April 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency

April 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

April 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo

April 20 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

April 21 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

April 23 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway

April 24 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace

April 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

April 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

April 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall

April 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian

April 30 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

May 01 — Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theatre

May 02 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

May 03 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

May 04 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

May 05 — Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre 4