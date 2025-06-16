The Heaviest Song by 5 Big Prog Metal Bands

Here is the heaviest song from five big progressive metal bands!

By their very nature – and regardless of how “proggy” they get along the way – every progressive metal group knows how to deliver enjoyably destructive tunes when the mood strikes. Sure, some of them get way heavier than others, but none of them would fit into the genre (let alone climb to the top of the hill) if they didn’t know how to combine chaos and complexity in alluringly adventurous ways.

Quite often, these artists fill their catalogs with dozens of tracks that are almost equally vicious (thereby making it a challenge to figure out which song is truly the heaviest one in their arsenal).

When it comes to the five big prog metal acts discussed below, however, we have no doubts about which of their many compositions tower over the others in terms of perpetual aggression and exhausting intensity.

READ MORE: The Heaviest Song by Five Classic Prog Rock Bands

Unsurprisingly, some of them are showed up early in the band’s career (before the group became relatively mellower and more multifaceted), whereas others arrived after the artist had been in the scene for several years or even decades.

Either way, if you’re searching for the heaviest songs these guys ever produced, you’ve come to the right place!