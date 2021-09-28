Swallow the Sun Book Late 2021 North American Tour With Abigail Williams + Wilderun

Finnish death-doom masters Swallow the Sun are set to embark on a late 2021 North American tour alongside black metal veterans Abigail Williams and symphonic prog/folk metal group Wilderun.

The 28-date run begins in Mesa, Arizona on Nov. 20, just one day after the release of Moonflowers, the eighth full length from Swallow the Sun. Abigail Williams, however, won't be on the bill for the first four dates and will link up with the headliners and opener Wilderun on Nov. 24 in Houston, Texas, after which each date will feature appearances by all three groups.

Tickets for the trek are on sale now and pre-orders for Swallow the Sun's Moonflowers album, featuring the new single "Woven Into Sorrow" (heard at the bottom of the page), can be placed at this location.

While Swallow the Sun will be touring in support of their first record since 2019's When a Shadow Is Forced Into the Light, Abigail Williams and Wilderun will both be touting their most recent releases — Walk Beyond the Dark and Veil of Imagination, respectively — both of which came out in 2019 as well.

View the entire list of upcoming tour dates directly below.

Swallow the Sun, Abigail Williams + Wilderun 2021 North American Tour Dates

Century Media

Nov. 20 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater*

Nov. 21 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad*

Nov. 22 – Dallas, Texas @ Trees*

Nov. 23 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live*

Nov. 24 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Nov. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven

Nov. 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Nov. 28 – Baltimore, Md. @ Angels Rock Bar

Nov. 29 – Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Nov. 30 – Brooklyn N.Y. @ The Monarch

Dec. 01 – Montreal, Quebec @ Cafe Campus

Dec. 02 – Quebec City, Quebec @ La Source de la Martiniere

Dec. 03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

Dec. 04 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

Dec. 05 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

Dec. 06 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Crafthouse

Dec. 07 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Dec. 08 – Madison, Wis. @ The Crucible

Dec. 09 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze

Dec. 10 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Riot Room

Dec. 11 – Denver, Colo. @ Herman’s Hideaway

Dec. 12 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe’s

Dec. 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Dec. 15 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Dec. 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

Dec. 17 – San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Upstairs

Dec. 18 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Stages

Dec. 19 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whiskey A Go-Go

*no Abigail Williams

Swallow the Sun, "Woven Into Sorrow"