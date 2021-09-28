Swallow the Sun Book Late 2021 North American Tour With Abigail Williams + Wilderun
Finnish death-doom masters Swallow the Sun are set to embark on a late 2021 North American tour alongside black metal veterans Abigail Williams and symphonic prog/folk metal group Wilderun.
The 28-date run begins in Mesa, Arizona on Nov. 20, just one day after the release of Moonflowers, the eighth full length from Swallow the Sun. Abigail Williams, however, won't be on the bill for the first four dates and will link up with the headliners and opener Wilderun on Nov. 24 in Houston, Texas, after which each date will feature appearances by all three groups.
Tickets for the trek are on sale now and pre-orders for Swallow the Sun's Moonflowers album, featuring the new single "Woven Into Sorrow" (heard at the bottom of the page), can be placed at this location.
While Swallow the Sun will be touring in support of their first record since 2019's When a Shadow Is Forced Into the Light, Abigail Williams and Wilderun will both be touting their most recent releases — Walk Beyond the Dark and Veil of Imagination, respectively — both of which came out in 2019 as well.
View the entire list of upcoming tour dates directly below.
Swallow the Sun, Abigail Williams + Wilderun 2021 North American Tour Dates
Nov. 20 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater*
Nov. 21 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad*
Nov. 22 – Dallas, Texas @ Trees*
Nov. 23 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live*
Nov. 24 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Nov. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven
Nov. 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Nov. 28 – Baltimore, Md. @ Angels Rock Bar
Nov. 29 – Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz
Nov. 30 – Brooklyn N.Y. @ The Monarch
Dec. 01 – Montreal, Quebec @ Cafe Campus
Dec. 02 – Quebec City, Quebec @ La Source de la Martiniere
Dec. 03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground
Dec. 04 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall
Dec. 05 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary
Dec. 06 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Crafthouse
Dec. 07 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Dec. 08 – Madison, Wis. @ The Crucible
Dec. 09 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze
Dec. 10 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Riot Room
Dec. 11 – Denver, Colo. @ Herman’s Hideaway
Dec. 12 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe’s
Dec. 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Dec. 15 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
Dec. 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
Dec. 17 – San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Upstairs
Dec. 18 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Stages
Dec. 19 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whiskey A Go-Go
*no Abigail Williams
Swallow the Sun, "Woven Into Sorrow"