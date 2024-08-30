As the days on the calendar get smaller, so seemingly do the number of tours announced. That said, we've still got 11 great rock and metal tours that were announced this past week.

A Day to Remember kick things off, heading up an amazing tour packages that also includes August Burns Red and Stand Atlantic for what should be a great night of entertainment. Plus, Highly Suspect have built upon their fall touring with yet another short leg of dates in November.

There's also a pair of new album release shows for Keith Buckley's Many Eyes and the reveal of the 2025 Hyperspace Metalfest.

See what all just got announced below.

A Day To Remember

a day to remember Jimmy Fontaine loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 10

Support Acts: August Burns Red, Stand Atlantic

Ticketing Info

The Convalescence

the convalescence Asher Media Relations loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 5 - 26

Support Acts: Casket Robbery, Ignominious, Voraath

Ticketing Info

Escuela Grind

escuela grind Action Media and Marketing loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - 27

Support Acts: Bodybox, Wisdom & War

Ticketing Info

Ghoul

ghoul Photo by J Donovan Malley loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 18 - 26

Support Acts: Haggus

Ticketing Info

Highly Suspect

highly suspect Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 7 - 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Local H

scott lucas of local h in 2021 Rick Kern, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 16

Support Acts: Radkey

Notes: The tour is in support of the 20th Anniversary of Whatever Happened to PJ Soles?

Ticketing Info

Maul

Maul photo by Tylar Frame loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Nov. 9

Support Acts: I AM, Life Cycles

Ticketing Info

Mayhem

mayhem AJ Johansson loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 40th Anniversary North American Tour

Ticketing Info

Anthony Raneri

anthony raneri Photo credit: Acacia Evans loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 7 - Dec. 15

Support Acts: Nate Bergman, Brother Bird

Ticketing Info

Sparta

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - Nov. 29

Support Acts: Common Sage

Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour for Porcelain album

Ticketing Info

Swallow the Sun

swallow the sun Jussi Ratilainen loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 15

Support Acts: Harakiri for the Sky, Ghost Bath, Snakes of Russia

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

attachment-Concert-Crowd1 loading...

* Enforcer, Planeswalker and Glyph will headline the 2025 Hyperspace Metalfest taking place April 10-12 in Vancouver, British Columbia at The Cobalt and Rickshaw Theatre. Lunar, Solarus, Tower Hill, Luminator, Tylor Dory Trio, Heyoka's Mirror are also on board.

Ticketing Info

* Many Eyes have added a pair of album releases shows taking place Oct. 7 at Vultures in Colorado Springs and Oct. 12 at Phantom Power in Millersville, Pa.

Ticketing Info