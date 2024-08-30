11 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 23-29, 2024)

Marcelo Hernandez / Mariano Regidor/Redferns, Getty Images

As the days on the calendar get smaller, so seemingly do the number of tours announced. That said, we've still got 11 great rock and metal tours that were announced this past week.

A Day to Remember kick things off, heading up an amazing tour packages that also includes August Burns Red and Stand Atlantic for what should be a great night of entertainment. Plus, Highly Suspect have built upon their fall touring with yet another short leg of dates in November.

There's also a pair of new album release shows for Keith Buckley's Many Eyes and the reveal of the 2025 Hyperspace Metalfest.

See what all just got announced below.

A Day To Remember

Jimmy Fontaine
Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 10
Support Acts: August Burns Red, Stand Atlantic
Ticketing Info

The Convalescence

Asher Media Relations
Tour Dates: Oct. 5 - 26
Support Acts: Casket Robbery, Ignominious, Voraath
Ticketing Info

Escuela Grind

Action Media and Marketing
Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - 27
Support Acts: Bodybox, Wisdom & War
Ticketing Info

Ghoul

Photo by J Donovan Malley
Tour Dates: Oct. 18 - 26
Support Acts: Haggus
Ticketing Info

Highly Suspect

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine
Tour Dates: Nov. 7 - 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Local H

Rick Kern, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 16
Support Acts: Radkey
Notes: The tour is in support of the 20th Anniversary of Whatever Happened to PJ Soles?
Ticketing Info

Maul

photo by Tylar Frame
Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Nov. 9
Support Acts: I AM, Life Cycles
Ticketing Info

Mayhem

AJ Johansson
Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 40th Anniversary North American Tour
Ticketing Info

Anthony Raneri

Photo credit: Acacia Evans
Tour Dates: Nov. 7 - Dec. 15
Support Acts: Nate Bergman, Brother Bird
Ticketing Info

Sparta

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - Nov. 29
Support Acts: Common Sage
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour for Porcelain album
Ticketing Info

Swallow the Sun

Jussi Ratilainen
Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 15
Support Acts: Harakiri for the Sky, Ghost Bath, Snakes of Russia
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

* Enforcer, Planeswalker and Glyph will headline the 2025 Hyperspace Metalfest taking place April 10-12 in Vancouver, British Columbia at The Cobalt and Rickshaw Theatre.  Lunar, Solarus, Tower Hill, Luminator, Tylor Dory Trio, Heyoka's Mirror are also on board.
Ticketing Info

Many Eyes have added a pair of album releases shows taking place Oct. 7 at Vultures in Colorado Springs and Oct. 12 at Phantom Power in Millersville, Pa.
Ticketing Info

