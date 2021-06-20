When CDs became popular, albums began to grow longer and eclipsing an hour wasn't so much of a rare feat for a studio affair with just under 80 minutes to work with. Seemingly, this proved to satisfy the creative urges of most bands, but others went past these boundaries, so here are 27 Rock + Metal Albums That Are More Than 90 Minutes Long.

An hour-and-a-half or more is a lot to demand from a listener, especially in today's climate of music consumption, but in many cases the time was well spent. At the worst, you can chop off whatever songs you want to and make your own "best of" album from the remains.

What's most interesting about what you'll see in the albums below is the breadth of the song totals on each record. Some bands (Smashing Pumpkins, for one) wrote more than 25 songs and breached two hours, while another (we'll never tell... fine, you'll see below) only needed a handful to get there.

With the summer solstice falling upon us, what better way to celebrate the longest day of the year (meaning the day with the most daylight hours), than to count down 27 Rock + Metal Albums That Are More Than 90 Minutes Long from "shortest" to longest?