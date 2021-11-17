Obscura Book 2022 North American Tour With Abysmal Dawn, Vale of Pnath + Interloper
Tech-death elites Obscura will be supporting their new album, A Valediction, with an extensive North American tour in 2022 with special guests Abysmal Dawn, Vale of Pnath and Interloper for an all-out assault of technical and progressive prowess.
The headlining run kicks off on Feb. 3 in San Diego, California, taking the bands coast-to-coast and back again, making a total of 44 stops with the last one set for March 23 in Fresno, California.
Frontman Steffen Kummerer commented, "Obscura returning to North America supporting our brand new album A Valediction with an extensive tour through the United States and Canada. Don’t miss the tour of the year, buy your tickets, and see all of you in early 2022!”
View the list of stops at the bottom of the page and, for tickets, head to Obscura's website. A Valediction drops Nov. 19 on Nuclear Blast and pre-orders can be placed here.
Meanwhile, direct support brutes Absymal Dawn will be touting last year's Phylogenesis album, Vale of Pnath are still riding high on the 2019 Accursed EP and Interloper made their debut earlier this year with Search Party.
Obscura 2022 North American Tour Dates With Abysmal Dawn, Vale of Pnath + Interloper
Feb. 03 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Feb. 04 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
Feb. 05 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Feb. 06 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar
Feb. 07 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge
Feb. 08 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
Feb. 10 — Oklahoma City. Okla. @ Whisky Nights
Feb. 11 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live
Feb. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
Feb. 13 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Feb. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Santos
Feb. 16 — Orlando. Fla. @ The Haven
Feb. 17 — West Palm Beach. Fla. @ Respectable
Feb. 18 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Feb. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
Feb. 20 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
Feb. 21 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Batley's Knoxville
Feb. 22 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Feb. 23 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Feb. 24 — Harrisburg. Pa. @ HMAC
Feb. 25 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Knitting Factory
Feb. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ Sonia
Feb. 27 — Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground
Feb. 28 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell
March 01 — Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes
March 02 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Maverick's
March 03 — Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace
March 04 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall
March 05 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Underground
March 06 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theatre
March 07 — Louisville, Ky. @ Diamon Concert Hall
March 08 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary
March 09 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies
March 10 — Milwaukee, Minn. @ X-Ray
March 11 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club
March 12 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theater
March 14 — Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens
March 15 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Starlite Room
March 17 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater
March 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
March 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Dante's
March 21 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst
March 22 — Petaluma, Calif. @ Phoenix Theater
March 23 — Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle