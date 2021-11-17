Tech-death elites Obscura will be supporting their new album, A Valediction, with an extensive North American tour in 2022 with special guests Abysmal Dawn, Vale of Pnath and Interloper for an all-out assault of technical and progressive prowess.

The headlining run kicks off on Feb. 3 in San Diego, California, taking the bands coast-to-coast and back again, making a total of 44 stops with the last one set for March 23 in Fresno, California.

Frontman Steffen Kummerer commented, "Obscura returning to North America supporting our brand new album A Valediction with an extensive tour through the United States and Canada. Don’t miss the tour of the year, buy your tickets, and see all of you in early 2022!”

View the list of stops at the bottom of the page and, for tickets, head to Obscura's website. A Valediction drops Nov. 19 on Nuclear Blast and pre-orders can be placed here.

Meanwhile, direct support brutes Absymal Dawn will be touting last year's Phylogenesis album, Vale of Pnath are still riding high on the 2019 Accursed EP and Interloper made their debut earlier this year with Search Party.

Obscura 2022 North American Tour Dates With Abysmal Dawn, Vale of Pnath + Interloper

Nuclear Blast

Feb. 03 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Feb. 04 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Feb. 05 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Feb. 06 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar

Feb. 07 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

Feb. 08 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

Feb. 10 — Oklahoma City. Okla. @ Whisky Nights

Feb. 11 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

Feb. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Feb. 13 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Feb. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Santos

Feb. 16 — Orlando. Fla. @ The Haven

Feb. 17 — West Palm Beach. Fla. @ Respectable

Feb. 18 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Feb. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Feb. 20 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

Feb. 21 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Batley's Knoxville

Feb. 22 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Feb. 23 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Feb. 24 — Harrisburg. Pa. @ HMAC

Feb. 25 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Knitting Factory

Feb. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ Sonia

Feb. 27 — Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground

Feb. 28 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell

March 01 — Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes

March 02 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Maverick's

March 03 — Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace

March 04 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

March 05 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Underground

March 06 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theatre

March 07 — Louisville, Ky. @ Diamon Concert Hall

March 08 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

March 09 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies

March 10 — Milwaukee, Minn. @ X-Ray

March 11 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

March 12 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theater

March 14 — Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens

March 15 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Starlite Room

March 17 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater

March 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

March 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Dante's

March 21 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

March 22 — Petaluma, Calif. @ Phoenix Theater

March 23 — Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle