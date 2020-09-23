Dark Tranquillity Book 46-Date 2021 North American Tour With Obscura + Nailed to Obscurity
Sweden's melodic death metal masters Dark Tranquillity have just announced a massive 2021 North American tour alongside Obscura and Nailed to Obscurity. The trek will take place in the fall and totals an eye-popping 46 stops in just 49 days.
The trek will be in support of Dark Tranquillity's 12th album, Moment, which will be released on Nov. 20 and was lead by the single "Phantom Days."
Looking ahead, the headlining group remained cautious of the touring environment surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stating, "It's hard to even imagine this happening, but I really hope so and it's going to be very, very awesome. It's been a while and it will be a while still, but we're coming back to America. Obscura and Nailed to Obscurity will be with us and we cannot wait to hit the stages with these awesome bands and see you all again. Let's make sure things get back to normal and that this can happen. We miss you and cannot wait to get to share our music with you again."
See the full list of dates toward the bottom of the page and head here for tickets.
Obscura, the progressive/technical death metal unit from Germany, last released Diluvium, in 2018. Their countrymates, melodic death/doom band Nailed to Obscurity, issued Black Frost, their fourth album, in 2019.
Dark Tranquillity, Obscura + Nailed to Obscurity 2021 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 02 —Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Sept. 03 —Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Sept. 04 —New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre
Sept. 05 —Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda
Sept. 06 —Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial de Quebec
Sept. 07 —Ottawa, Ontario @ Babylon
Sept. 08 —Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
Sept. 09 —London, Ontario @ Call The Office
Sept. 10 —Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Iron Works
Sept. 11 —Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
Sept. 12 —Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's
Sept. 13 —Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Crafthouse
Sept. 14 —Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot
Sept. 15 —Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Sept. 16 —Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theater
Sept. 17 —Des Moines, Iowa @ Vaudville Mews
Sept. 18 —Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze
Sept. 19 —Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre
Sept. 20 —Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange
Sept. 21 —Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens
Sept. 22 —Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room
Sept. 24 —Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater
Sept. 25 —Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Sept. 26 —Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Sept. 27 —Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Diver
Sept. 28 —San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz
Sept. 29 —Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers
Sept. 30 —West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whiskey a Go Go
Oct. 01 —Anaheim, Calif. @ City National Grove
Oct. 02 —San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
Oct. 03 —Tempe, Ariz. @ Club Red
Oct. 05 —Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe's
Oct. 06 —Denver, Colo. @ Hermans Hideaway
Oct. 07 —Tulsa, Okla. @ The Venue Shrine
Oct. 08 —Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Oct. 09 —Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
Oct. 10 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Oct. 11 — New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall
Oct. 12 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Oct. 13 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Kelsey Theater
Oct. 14 — Winter Park, Fla. @ The Haven
Oct. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Oct. 16 — Durham, N.C. @ Motorco
Oct. 17 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Oct. 18 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Oct. 19 — New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault Music Hall at Greasy
