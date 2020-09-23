Sweden's melodic death metal masters Dark Tranquillity have just announced a massive 2021 North American tour alongside Obscura and Nailed to Obscurity. The trek will take place in the fall and totals an eye-popping 46 stops in just 49 days.

The trek will be in support of Dark Tranquillity's 12th album, Moment, which will be released on Nov. 20 and was lead by the single "Phantom Days."

Looking ahead, the headlining group remained cautious of the touring environment surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stating, "It's hard to even imagine this happening, but I really hope so and it's going to be very, very awesome. It's been a while and it will be a while still, but we're coming back to America. Obscura and Nailed to Obscurity will be with us and we cannot wait to hit the stages with these awesome bands and see you all again. Let's make sure things get back to normal and that this can happen. We miss you and cannot wait to get to share our music with you again."

See the full list of dates toward the bottom of the page and head here for tickets.

Obscura, the progressive/technical death metal unit from Germany, last released Diluvium, in 2018. Their countrymates, melodic death/doom band Nailed to Obscurity, issued Black Frost, their fourth album, in 2019.

Dark Tranquillity, Obscura + Nailed to Obscurity 2021 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 02 —Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Sept. 03 —Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 04 —New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre

Sept. 05 —Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

Sept. 06 —Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial de Quebec

Sept. 07 —Ottawa, Ontario @ Babylon

Sept. 08 —Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Sept. 09 —London, Ontario @ Call The Office

Sept. 10 —Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Iron Works

Sept. 11 —Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

Sept. 12 —Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's

Sept. 13 —Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Crafthouse

Sept. 14 —Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot

Sept. 15 —Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Sept. 16 —Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theater

Sept. 17 —Des Moines, Iowa @ Vaudville Mews

Sept. 18 —Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze

Sept. 19 —Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre

Sept. 20 —Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange

Sept. 21 —Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens

Sept. 22 —Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room

Sept. 24 —Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater

Sept. 25 —Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Sept. 26 —Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Sept. 27 —Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Diver

Sept. 28 —San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz

Sept. 29 —Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers

Sept. 30 —West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whiskey a Go Go

Oct. 01 —Anaheim, Calif. @ City National Grove

Oct. 02 —San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Oct. 03 —Tempe, Ariz. @ Club Red

Oct. 05 —Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe's

Oct. 06 —Denver, Colo. @ Hermans Hideaway

Oct. 07 —Tulsa, Okla. @ The Venue Shrine

Oct. 08 —Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Oct. 09 —Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Oct. 10 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Oct. 11 — New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall

Oct. 12 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Oct. 13 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Kelsey Theater

Oct. 14 — Winter Park, Fla. @ The Haven

Oct. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Oct. 16 — Durham, N.C. @ Motorco

Oct. 17 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Oct. 18 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Oct. 19 — New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault Music Hall at Greasy