Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy + More to Perform at ‘Metal: Hellsinger’ Concert

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne, Refused’s Dennis Lyxzen and Black Crown Initiate’s James Dorton have all been announced to perform at the Metal: Hellsinger concert at Gamescom 2022. Each vocalist will perform their original song from the Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack with a live band.

The Metal: Hellsinger concert will be the biggest concert in Gamescom history, and will be held Aug. 25 in Cologne, Germany. The event will be free for thousands of gamers and metalheads, but for those who can’t make it in person, a livestream of the concert will broadcast the mayhem at 7PM CEST (1PM EST).

Funcom Funcom loading...

Metal: Hellsinger has been described as DOOM meets Guitar Hero. A rhythm-based first-person shooter with original music from Swedish composer duo Two Feathers, the player’s "ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause." Additional music from the game features System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk and more.

"(That's one thing that's) different about this game," Tankian recently told Loudwire. "You gotta really be a part of the song and the rhythm to gain the points. (And the song I cut the vocals for...) It's really incredible, really fast, really heavy, very interesting, very progressive. And that's why I decided to join and be a part of this. I loved the song. It's seven minutes, and it takes you on this crazy journey. It's very fast and very rhythmical so your fingers... you will probably lose some ligaments."

Metal: Hellsinger will be released Sept. 15 on Steam, Playstation 5 and Xbox X|S. Pre-orders are available now and fans can play the free demo right now.

Metal: Hellsinger - Gamescom Concert Trailer