Dark Tranquillity Reschedule North American Tour With Kataklysm + Nailed to Obscurity for Early 2022

Dark Tranquillity were originally set to tour North America with Kataklysm and Nailed to Obscurity this fall, but the trek was postponed and now the rescheduled dates for early 2022 have been confirmed.

The 37-date jaunt begins on Jan. 28 in New Jersey and will make stops all across the United States and Canada before coming to a close on March 12 in New York City. Mercifully, this run features more scheduled time off than the first wave of 2021 dates, which was set for 46 shows in just 49 days — a grueling demand for any professional musician.

For the headlining Swedish melodic death metal vets, they will finally get the opportunity to play select favorites off last year's Moment album for their North American fans, while Kataklysm have their own 2020 record — Unconquered — to promote and Nailed to Obscurity will be touting 2019's Black Frost.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 12 at 10AM local time and the full list of tour dates can be viewed directly below.

Rescheduled: Dark Tranquillity, Kataklysm + Nailed to Obscurity 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 28 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents

Jan. 29 – Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Jan. 30 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Feb. 01 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell

Feb. 02 – Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

Feb. 03 – Ottawa, Ontario @ The Brass Monkey

Feb. 04 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

Feb. 05 – Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot Ballroom

Feb. 06 – Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

Feb. 08 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

Feb. 09 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

Feb. 10 – Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

Feb. 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

Feb. 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

Feb. 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Feb. 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Feb. 17 – San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall

Feb. 18 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Feb. 19 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction

Feb. 20 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Feb. 21 – Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theatre

Feb. 23 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Feb. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Feb. 25 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Feb. 26 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Chelsea’s Live

Feb. 28 – Winter Park, Fla. @ The Haven

March 01 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectable Street

March 02 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

March 03 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven at The Masquerade

March 04 – Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger

March 05 – Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

March 06 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

March 07 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

March 08 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

March 09 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse Stage & Grill

March 11 – Richmond, Va. @ The Canal Club

March 12 – New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre