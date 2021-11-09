Dark Tranquillity Reschedule North American Tour With Kataklysm + Nailed to Obscurity for Early 2022
Dark Tranquillity were originally set to tour North America with Kataklysm and Nailed to Obscurity this fall, but the trek was postponed and now the rescheduled dates for early 2022 have been confirmed.
The 37-date jaunt begins on Jan. 28 in New Jersey and will make stops all across the United States and Canada before coming to a close on March 12 in New York City. Mercifully, this run features more scheduled time off than the first wave of 2021 dates, which was set for 46 shows in just 49 days — a grueling demand for any professional musician.
For the headlining Swedish melodic death metal vets, they will finally get the opportunity to play select favorites off last year's Moment album for their North American fans, while Kataklysm have their own 2020 record — Unconquered — to promote and Nailed to Obscurity will be touting 2019's Black Frost.
Tickets go on sale on Nov. 12 at 10AM local time and the full list of tour dates can be viewed directly below.
Rescheduled: Dark Tranquillity, Kataklysm + Nailed to Obscurity 2022 Tour Dates
Jan. 28 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents
Jan. 29 – Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Jan. 30 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Feb. 01 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell
Feb. 02 – Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda
Feb. 03 – Ottawa, Ontario @ The Brass Monkey
Feb. 04 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House
Feb. 05 – Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot Ballroom
Feb. 06 – Chicago, Ill. @ Metro
Feb. 08 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
Feb. 09 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater
Feb. 10 – Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
Feb. 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell
Feb. 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
Feb. 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
Feb. 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Feb. 17 – San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall
Feb. 18 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Feb. 19 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction
Feb. 20 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Feb. 21 – Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theatre
Feb. 23 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
Feb. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
Feb. 25 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Feb. 26 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Chelsea’s Live
Feb. 28 – Winter Park, Fla. @ The Haven
March 01 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectable Street
March 02 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
March 03 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven at The Masquerade
March 04 – Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger
March 05 – Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs
March 06 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
March 07 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall
March 08 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
March 09 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse Stage & Grill
March 11 – Richmond, Va. @ The Canal Club
March 12 – New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre