Come see the most played song live by 15 big death metal bands.

Incredibly, death metal is coming up on its 40th anniversary in 2025 and it remains one of the consistently best metal subgenres. That's all thanks to the variety — old school death metal, tech-death, melodic death metal, slam, brutal death metal, progressive death metal, blackened death metal, etc.

Right now also feels like one of the most exciting times in death metal's history, with a new generation of artists (Sanguisugabogg, Gatecreeper, 200 Stab Wounds, Frozen Soul, Tomb Mold, just to name a few) gaining a lot of ground.

And, as any metal fan knows, there has certainly never been a time with so many tours happening at once than in the 2020s. There's a lot of room for the legends to support the youth and bring up the next gen, which is what this is about — keeping extreme music thriving in an underground scene for decades to come.

Below, we single out a little over a dozen of the biggest names in death metal, looking at their most played song live and just how many times that fan-favorite has been performed.

The Most Played Song Live by 15 Big Death Metal Bands With setlist.fm as our guide, see which song these big death metal bands have played live the most!

All stats last updated on Aug. 9, 2024. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

