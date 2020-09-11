Dark Tranquillity’s Melodeath Reign Continues on ‘Phantom Days’ + New Album Announced

Swedish melodic death metal veterans Dark Tranquillity have revealed that Moment will stand as their first new album in four years. "Phantom Days," the album's opening track, has also been selected as the first single.

It's never a question of if Dark Tranqullity will go heavy on the melodies; it's more about how they will use them. On "Phantom Days," the band gets playful with their songwriting, letting that soaring chorus rip before crashing back down with thrashier bits to round out Dark Tranqullity's perfected sense of dynamism.

Eager for fans to hear what else is to come, Dark Tranquillity, exclaimed, "It's happening again! We are proud to announce that our 12th album Moment will be released on November 20 worldwide. This has been in the works for a long time and we hope this finds you well and gives some sort of respite in these trying times. Crank up 'Phantom Days' and find the best pre-order option. Cheers from the DT camp."

This year saw the formal departure of founding guitarist Niclas Sundlin, who had taken a break from the band in 2016 to focus on family life. In his place, Dark Tranquillity made guitarists Christopher Amott and Johan Reinholdz permanent members, both of whom had been touring with the group since 2016.

Moment

Earlier in 2020, Dark Tranquillity keyboardist Martin Brändström launched the metal-only social media app Bandbond where fans can follow bands and their members directly, without any nagging algorithms that only show you a small portion of the posts from accounts you follow.

01. "Phantom Days"

02. "Transient"

03. "Identical to None"

04. "The Dark Unbroken"

05. "Remain in the Unknown"

06. "Standstill"

07. "Ego Deception"

08. "A Drawn Out Exit"

09. "Eyes of the World"

10. "Failstate"

11. "Empires Lost to Time"

12. "In Truth Divided"