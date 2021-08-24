Fleshgod Apocalypse Singer Suffered Multiple Injuries in Rock Climbing Incident

Fleshgod Apocalypse are bowing out of their show in Italy this weekend, reporting that singer Francesco Paoli was recently injured in a rock climbing incident.

The group issued a statement on the matter revealing that Paoli suffered "several fractures" and was "currently stable at a local hospital" after the incident that occurred this past Saturday (Aug. 21).

The band's statement reads as follows:

Last Saturday, August 21st, our singer Francesco Paoli suffered severe injuries while rock climbing the Gran Sasso mountains in Abruzzo, Italy. Despite suffering several fractures, Francesco is currently stable at a local hospital while receiving treatment for his injuries.

In light of this, Fleshgod Apocalypse is forced to cancel their Cremona, Italy show at "Road to Luppolo" scheduled this Sunday the 29th. More details will be shared as soon as we have more info available.

Paoli, who was the group's original lead vocalist, reclaimed the lead vocal spot in the band in 2017 after the exit of Tommaso Riccardi. He remained in the group during Riccardi's run, still playing drums and guitars and lending backing vocals.

While the immediate show in Italy was called off, the band looks to have some time for Paoli to recover before playing again. They do have shows booked in Europe this October. See their scheduled dates here.

We at Loudwire send our best wishes for a speedy recovery.