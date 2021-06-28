Turnstile Surprise Release New ‘Turnstile Love Connection’ EP + Short Film

Turnstile's "Mystery" is a standalone track no more, as the song is featured on the band's new four-track EP Turnstile Love Connection arriving today (June 28).

The band not only surprise-released the new four-track EP, but also have created a short film incorporating all of the music from the set that can be viewed in full below. The film was directed by Turnstile vocalist Brendan Yates and captures a bit of the magic and freedom of the outdoors and wide open spaces. The short film debuted this past week during premieres in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Baltimore and Columbus.

As stated, sitting in the middle of this four-track set is "Mystery," the standout cut the Baltimore outfit released earlier this month. Surrounding the track is the opener "Holiday," second track "No Surprise" and closing the title track "T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)." You can check out the artwork, track listing and short film below and pick up the EP here.

In other Turnstile news, the band is starting to book dates for their return to the road. See their current stops for this year, as well as a pair of European festival dates for 2022, at the bottom of this post. Ticketing info can be found here.

Turnstile, Turnstile Love Connection Short Film

Turnstile, Turnstile Love Connection EP Artwork + Track Listing

Roadrunner

1. Holiday

2. No Surprise

4. Mystery

3. T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)

Turnstile 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 28 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Amp.

Aug. 29 - Ventura, Calif. @ The Tavern

Aug. 30 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Vets Hall

Sept. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

Sept. 23 - Dover, Del. @ Firefly Festival

Sept. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 25 - Indianola, Iowa @ Knotfest Iowa

June 5 - Sant Adria de Besos, Spain @ Primavera

June 23 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest 2022