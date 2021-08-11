Turnstile Drop ‘Fly Again’ From Upcoming ‘Glow On’ Album

Turnstile continue to roll out new music in advance of their upcoming album, Glow On. With the set scheduled to arrive on Aug. 27, the band has now issued the track "Fly Again" giving fans another taste of fresh music.

So far, fans have been treated to "Blackout," "Holiday," "Mystery," "No Surprise" "Alien Love Call" and "T.L.C.," showcasing some of the vibrant new material the band have created since their critically hailed 2018 Time & Space album. Several of those tracks were also featured on the recently released Turnstile Love Connection EP and a corresponding short film.

Speaking about Glow On with The Recording Academy vocalist Brendan Yates affirmed, “The goal was to breathe as much imagination into these songs as possible.”

With the new album set to arrive, Turnstile have also started booking shows to support the record. They've got a number of headline shows this summer followed by fall festivals in the works. Check out their tour dates here.

If you like what you hear via "Fly Again," as well as the previously released tracks, you can place your orders for Glow On ahead of the Aug. 27 street date here.

Turnstile, "Fly Again"