Pollstar Reveals 2023 Rock Tour of the Year Nominees + More

The concert industry is back up and thriving and Pollstar was once again there to document the successes of the past year. The leading trade publication for the live entertainment industry just revealed the nominees for all things touring for their 35th Annual Pollstar Awards, including the nominees for what should be a hotly contested Best Rock Tour category.

Odds are, you likely caught one of these major rock tours in 2023, with Blink-182, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, Metallica and Paramore vying for the Best Rock Tour honor.

READ MORE: Blink-182 Have Considered a Concert Movie

None of these acts however made it into the ceremony's biggest category, which was the Major Tour of the Year. The Eagles' "Long Goodbye" tour is the closest rock representation, as the band's farewell run is up against Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen for the award.

Elsewhere, it should be noted that Turnstile was nominated for Support / Special Guest of the Year for their support of Blink-182, while Steely Dan also earned a nod in the same category for their support of the Eagles run. Country-rock crossover Jelly Roll is up for New Headliner of the Year, and U2's performances at the Sphere in Las Vegas have them tabbed for Residency of the Year.

Plus, you can also look for Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Bourbon & Beyond, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Stagecoach vying for Music Festival of the Year (Over 30K attendance), while Big Ears, Cruel World, Newport Folk Festival, Ohana, Railbird and Two Step Inn are competing for the Music FEstival of the year (Under 30K attendance).

The winners will be announced during a ceremony taking place Feb. 7 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Voting is currently underway for Pollstar subscribers through Dec. 8.

See more of the nominees listed below and check out the full list here.

MAJOR TOUR OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé, Renaissance World Tour

Drake, It’s All A Blur Tour

Eagles, The Long Goodbye

Ed Sheeran, The Mathematics Tour

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour

Morgan Wallen, One Night At A Time World Tour

Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour

ROCK TOUR OF THE YEAR

blink-182, The World Tour 2023

Bruce Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour

Dead & Company, The Final Tour

Foo Fighters, Everything or Nothing at All Tour

Metallica, M72 World Tour

Paramore, Paramore in North America

SUPPORT/SPECIAL GUEST OF THE YEAR

21 Savage, Drake

Bailey Zimmerman, Morgan Wallen

Brandi Carlile, P!nk

Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Hardy

Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift

Steely Dan, Eagles

Turnstile, blink-182

RESIDENCY OF THE YEAR

Adele, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Billy Joel, Madison Square Garden

Katy Perry, The Theater at Resorts World

Lady Gaga, Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas

U2, Sphere at the Venetian Resort

Usher, Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas

NEW HEADLINER OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

Tyler Childers

Zach Bryan

MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR (GLOBAL; OVER 30K ATTENDANCE)

Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TX

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Manchester, TN

Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville, KY

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA

Lollapalooza Festival, Chicago, Il

Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival, San Francisco, CA

Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, Indio, CA

MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR (GLOBAL; UNDER 30K ATTENDANCE)

Big Ears Festival, Knoxville, TN

Cruel World, Pasadena, CA

Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI

The Ohana Festival , Dana Point, CA

Railbird Music Festival, Lexington, KY

Two Step Inn, Georgetown, TX

INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

British Summertime Hyde Park, London, UK

Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, MX

Download Festival, Donington Park, UK

Glastonbury Music Festival, Somerset, UK

Hellfest, Clisson, France

Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

Tomorrowland Festival, Boom, Belgium

NIGHTCLUB OF THE YEAR

9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Bootsy Bellows at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn, Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

Irving Plaza, New York, NY

The Paramount, Huntington, NY

THEATRE OF THE YEAR

Altria Theater, Richmond, VA

Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Hard Rock Live Hollywood, Hollywood, FL

Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

YouTube Theater, Inglewood, CA

ARENA OF THE YEAR

Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, CA

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Moody Center, Austin, TX

RED ROCKS AWARD (OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUE OF THE YEAR)

Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY

The Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood, CA

The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

STADIUM OF THE YEAR

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

CASINO/RESORT VENUE OF THE YEAR

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Spa Casino, Rancho Mirage, CA

The Theatre at Resorts World, Las Vegas, NV

The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lincoln, CA

Yaamava’ Theater at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, Highland, CA