Tom DeLonge Says Blink-182 Have Considered a Concert Movie – ‘People Might Come for the Dick Jokes’

Could the concert movie once again be a viable box office draw? After Taylor Swift's recent windfall from The Eras Tour movie, there's been renewed interest in concert films, and during a chat with Cinema Blend, Blink-182's Tom DeLonge reveals it's something that's been pitched to the band a few times over the years.

Blink-182's reunion with Tom DeLonge has certainly been well received, and their most recent album, One More Time was one of the few rock albums to top the Billboard 200 album chart this year, so in the fourth decade of their career, it feels like the band is hotter than ever.

When asked about the possibility of a concert film, DeLonge commented, "It always comes across the desk every few months. Some version. We've talked about doing something on this next tour that we just launched ... We've definitely talked about versions."

He added, "Taylor is a phenomenon. She can demand ticket sales. You and I both know how hard it is to get people to want to go to a movie theater. I don't know if people would come to see Blink in a movie theater for the music, but they might come for the dick jokes (laugh). So maybe we focus on that?"

Tom DeLonge's Other Theatrical Pursuits

While a concert film is more in the "consideration" stage for DeLonge, the musician has caught the film bug, recently releasing his directorial debut with the movie Monsters of California.

Given DeLonge's fascination with UFOs, it should come as little surprise that the film is a sci-fi adventure in which a teenager and his friends attempt to uncover the meaning behind a series of recent paranormal events in their Southern California town.

DeLonge recently revealed that the idea for the story came around a decade ago when he was working with Angels & Airwaves on the Love multimedia project. It was during this period that he started working on music and short stories and animations all set around a similar theme.

"Monsters of California started probably like five years ago, six, maybe even seven. Writing a script, rewriting it, rewriting it, rewriting it, rewriting it, finding a partner, COVID hitting, finally getting it off the ground, and now we’re in a really good space and it’s finally out, and I’m really proud of it. We did this thing with literal peanuts. Every $100 bill was like a tragedy to spend. We were able to squeeze it all onto the camera, so I’m really proud of it," DeLonge told Polygon in October.

