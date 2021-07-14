Turnstile Drop New Song ‘Alien Love Call’ + Announce New Album

Following the release of their surprise EP Turnstile Love Connection in June, hardcore outfit Turnstile have dropped another new song called "Alien Love Call," and have announced a new album titled Glow On.

"Alien Love Call" is a mellow song with a soothing melody and dreamy vocals, which makes it quite the juxtaposition to its music video, which features high-energy footage from some of the band's live performances. It features guest vocals from Blood Orange, who also appears on the Glow On tracks "Lonely Dezires" and "Endless."

Check out "Alien Love Call" video and its lyrics below, and see the album art for Glow On and its track listing underneath. The album will be out Aug. 27 on Roadrunner Records — pre-order it here now.

The band consists of vocalist Brendan Yates, guitarists Brady Ebert and Pat McCrory, bassist Franz Lyons and drummer Daniel Fang.

Turnstile will also be hitting the road later this summer for a series of U.S. dates, followed by a handful of festival appearances in 2022. See their full list of scheduled performances on their website.

Turnstile, 'Alien Love Call' Lyrics

Can't be the only one

Can't be the only one

Can't be the only one All my glow is on

Can the will be strong?

Can't be the only one Light inside of me

Hard enough to see

What else could it mean? Love is in the heart

It came like a dream

Loners out to roam

Sewn at the seam Light inside of me

Hard enough to be

Locked inside my heart

Floating in the dark

Turnstile - 'Alien Love Call' featuring Blood Orange

Turnstile 'Glow On' Album Art + Track Listing

Roadrunner

1. Mystery

2. Blackout

3. Don't Play

4. Underwater Boi

5. Holiday

6. Humanoid / Shake It Up

7. Endless

8. Fly Again

9. Alien Love Call (feat. Blood Orange)

10. Wild Wrld

11. Dance-Off

12. New Heart Design

13. T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)

14. No Surprise

15. Lonely Dezires (feat. Blood Orange)