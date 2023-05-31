There's a new Turnstile song out in the universe, but you may not realize it as it was released under a fake name and is a bit of a jump from the style of music they traditionally play. The song is called "Listening" and it was credited to "The Everything-You-Knows" when it recently turned up in the latest season of Netflix's Tim Robinson-starring comedy series I Think You Should Leave.

Per Netflix, songwriting credits on the track go to Brendan Yates, Pat McCrory, Daniel Fang and Franz Lyons. it leans a little more on the emo / pop-punk side and even includes a rap interlude as performed by Alexandra Ornelas.

Within the episode itself, Tim and his "shirt brother" Biff Wiff meet at a fourth-grade choir recital, with Wiff telling Robinson that he's "all fucked up" over hearing a song and trashed an entire classroom. Eventually Robinson frees himself from the situation, racing to catch the recital that includes a rap solo set to the song in question. Robinson reportedly has been a fan of the band and struck up a friendship, which led to the uncredited musical turn.

Get a closer listen to "Listening" below while also checking out the Netflix-provided lyrics for the track. And to see how the song is used within the context of the episode, check it out over at Netflix here.

The Everything-You-Knows (aka Turnstile), "Listening"

The Everything-You-Knows, "Listening" Lyrics (per Netflix)

I’ve been asleep for too long

My eyes are opening.

Don’t want to be a puppet

Just singing on a string.

Not going to play by the rules

I’m done with listening. Chorus:

Everything you know

Is all just for show

(I don’t wanna go on listening)

Suits and ties

Feed me lies

(I don’t wanna go on listening) [Rap interlude performed by Alexandra Ornelas]

Hey that’s OK

That’s all right

Everything is great and everything’s tonight

If you wanna feel the feeling

You wanna feel the fire

Then that’s all right

Cuz you don’t gotta retire

If you wanna be great

Then you gotta be good

Do it now in the neighborhood Everything you know

Everything you know

Everything you know

It’s all just a show

(I don’t want to go on listening)

Suits and ties

Feed me lies

(I don’t wanna go on listening)

Everything you know

Everything you know Everything you know

Everything you know

Everything you know It’s all just a show

(I don’t wanna go on listening)

Suits and ties

Feed me lies

(I don’t wanna go on listening)

Everything you know

Everything you know

(I don’t wanna go on listening)

Everything you know

Everything you know.

Meanwhile, you can see Turnstile in their natural environment, playing both U.S. and European dates this summer and sharing stages with Blink-182. Be sure to get your tickets to catch them live here.