Korn have announced their first 2026 Latin American tour dates.

The trek will take place throughout May with Spiritbox and Seven Hours After Violet serving as support. Tickets go on sale on various days for different locations — Thursday (Oc. 16) for the shows in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Colombia, Peru and Chile and Friday (Oct. 17) for the one in Mexico.

See the full list of dates below and head to Korn's website for more ticketing information.

Korn just wrapped up the last of their 2025 performances earlier this month at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California. They hit countless festivals throughout Europe and North America this year, played two shows with System of a Down in New Jersey in August and also toured through Canada in September.

Korn 2026 Latin American Tour Dates

May 2 - Bogota, Colombia @ Coliseo Medplus

May 5 - San Miguel, Peru @ Costa 21

May 8 - San Joaquin, Chile @ Parque Estadio Nacional

May 10 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Parque Sarmiento

May 13 - Asuncion, Paraguay @ Jockey Club del Paraguay

May 16 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

May 19 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

When Will Korn Release New Music?

Korn's last album Requiem came out in 2022 and several members of the band have discussed new music since then. This past June, James "Munky" Shaffer told BBC Radio 1 that they've been recording all of their new material on tape.

"The guy gives us a thumbs up in the window, and we start playing. And all of us are locked in. And if we don't get it right, we rewind the tape and we do it again. It takes more commitment. It's, like, this is how we used to make records. So there's an energy to it that, I think, we like," he said [via Blabbermouth].