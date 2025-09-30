What are the best opening songs from some of the 1990s biggest rock albums? Here we've delved into some of the biggest albums of the decade, taken a closer look at the songs that kicked off the record and then ranked the best of these album openers.

It should be noted that each of the albums represented here made the cut for our 90 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the '90s feature, so there's already some recognition in place certifying these albums as the biggest and the best the '90s had to offer.

But in many cases, how you open an album is one of the most key components of attracting your listeners. Many of the album opening songs on this list are there because they've grabbed your attention within just the first few moments.

Whether that be Korn's Jonathan Davis giving you the "Are you ready?" command from "Blind" off their self-titled debut album or Alice in Chains' Layne Staley literally scaring the bejesus out of you with his opening scream on "Them Bones" from Dirt, there's something that pulls you in and makes you want to stick around for more.

The '90s were a decade that took off with grunge and ended with the aggression of nu-metal and both styles are heavily featured within this list.

Scroll through our list of the 10 Best Opening Songs From Big 1990s Rock Albums and we think you'll agree, each of the songs listed had that special something that got the ball rolling on what were some truly exceptional albums.

10 Best Opening Songs From Big 1990s Rock Albums These albums were big in the '90s and they got it right by grabbing your attention with the first notes of the first song. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

