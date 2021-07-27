Founding Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Dead at 46

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has died. He was 46 years old.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46," his family wrote in a statement.

"Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

Jordison was a member of Slipknot from its inception in 1995 until 2013. Of the nine members, he was regarded as "Number 1."

"We accomplished a lot in life," Jordison said of his former Slipknot bandmates at the 2016 Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards. "Every one of them, and I wish them nothing but luck and the best of praises. What we created, in the basements of Des Moines, Iowa, will never be matched. It’s one thing that’s fucking absolutely fucking unbeatable. I love those guys very much.”

Toward the end of his time in Slipknot, Jordison was diagnosed with a neurological condition called transverse myelitis that inhibited his ability to walk, let alone play the drums. However, in 2018, he announced his comeback during an interview with Metal Wani.

Aside from his tenure in Slipknot, Jordison founded Scar the Martyr, which released one self-titled album in 2013 through Roadrunner Records. He also formed a group called Vimic, played with Murderdolls, Rob Zombie and temporarily joined Ministry in 2018.

Rest in peace. Our condolences to Jordison's family and loved ones.

