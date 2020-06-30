Joey Jordison Posts Touching Reflection on Anniversary of First Slipknot Album

Slipknot's self-titled debut album turned 21 on June 29 and drummer Joey Jordison looked back on the life-changing record that catapulted the young band into metal's spotlight almost instantly.

Sharing a photo of the plaque awarded by the RIAA on Instagram, Jordison took the time to elaborate on Slipknot's breakthrough, while admitting some disbelief in how quickly more than two decades have gone by.

"It’s almost hard to believe how these years have flown by like blast beats. That album was & will always be some of the absolute best memories of my life. There’s nothing out there quite like it, and what it did for all of us & the metal world," Jordison began.

Speaking to the rapid rise of Slipknot, the drummer continued, "It made all of our dreams come true, and the overall reaction from the fans almost collapsed venues & stadiums worldwide. We didn’t expect it, but it absolutely exploded! We were so determined, hungry, and ready to take on the world and we did."

"We feared no one, and it showed when we took the stage. It was just ‘that’ time," he said, still a little awestruck by how it all happened when stating, "Total mystery it was."

Jordison went on to praise the team surrounding the band at the time and offered, in conclusion, "Thank you to Monte Conner, Dave Rath, and all at Roadrunner Records… Sophia John, Ross ‘“The King” Robinson & Chuck Johnson. To the fans, you guys made this happen for all of us, and I dedicate this anniversary to YOU!!! Metal Forever. Thank you eternally! Joey Jordison no.1."

Although Jordison and Slipknot parted ways back in 2013, the drummer insisted in 2018 that he's still sitting on what he called "a ton" of Slipknot material when speaking with Metal Hammer. “I have a ton of Slipknot demos that I have at home," said the drummer, uncertain if fans will ever get a chance to hear it. "Maybe some day they’ll surface, maybe they’ll never be heard, but I don’t translate them to any other band, they still stay in the Slipknot safe," Jordison added, staying firm when he stressed, "I won’t use them for anyone else besides Slipknot, if that ever happens again."