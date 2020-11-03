Onetime Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn has dropped his lawsuit against his former bandmates, according to emerging reports.

In March 2019, the masked metal band split with Fehn after he claimed he wasn't receiving proper compensation. The musician charged that Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Shawn "Clown" Crahan and a business manager, Robert Shore, diverted funds meant for the whole group to offshoot companies owned solely by them. The same month, Taylor called the lawsuit "bullshit" and said Slipknot were "wrongfully accused" of stealing.

Now, in a development picked up by Rock Feed and mirrored by ThePRP, it looks like Fehn has withdrawn the lawsuit outright. The suit already suffered a blow late last year when a ruling determined that Shore couldn't be named in the litigation, effectively ending that portion of the proceedings.

But on Oct. 29, a document filed with the New York Supreme Court formally pulled back Fehn's entire complaint with prejudice — meaning he won't seek to re-litigate the same argument in court — and without seeking any assistance with legal funds from Slipknot. It reads, in part:

Plaintiff CHRISTOPHER FEHN, by and through his undersigned counsel, and pursuant to NY CPLR § R3217(1), hereby affirms that the above-entitled action, be and the same is, hereby discontinued as against ALL DEFENDANTS, with prejudice and without costs to any party and this notice may be filed with the Clerk of the Court without further notice.

In September, reports stated that the lawsuit had gone to mediation, leading many to assume that the group intended to settle with Fehn. Indeed, the two parties may have agreed to a settlement, but neither has confirmed that nor disclosed any details about such an arrangement.

Shortly after Fehn's dismissal from Slipknot, confusion erupted when the musician's lawyer claimed he was still technically an employee of the band. In September 2019, the percussionist voiced a hope that he would "someday" return to the Des Moines, Iowa-based group he first joined in 1998.

But that aspiration was likely quashed after Slipknot introduced a new, unnamed member to take Fehn's place in time for the release of their sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, and its associated 2019 tours. The replacement musician has since come to be identified as "Tortilla Man" by fans.

"Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot," the band said in a statement last year. "We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot. We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life."

Fehn's original suit can still be read in its entirety.