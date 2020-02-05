New Unmasked Slipknot Photo Reveals ‘Tortilla Man’ Identity

The biggest mystery in metal last year was centered around the identity of "Tortilla Man," Slipknot's newest percussionist who replaced Chris Fehn following his dismissal upon instigating a legal battle with the group. Internet sleuths all but confirmed this new member as Michael Pfaff and a new unmasked photo along with a signature seals the deal.

The photo was snapped after Clown, Jay Weinberg and "Tortilla Man" made time for tourist activities, stopping at the Postojna Cave Park in Slovenia amid their European tour with Behemoth. Thrilled to host their very first set of Grammy award winners, the park shared a series of photos on Facebook, which can be viewed below.

One of the images is of the guest book, which was signed by each member of the band. One signature appears to simply read "Pfaff" with a heart-shaped balloon above scrawl.

The first big turn in uncovering the identity of Slipknot's new percussionist came when guitarist Jim Root described him as a "world-class pianist." Fans quickly linked this mystery member to Michael Pfaff, Clown's bandmate in Dirty Little Rabbits, in which he plays keyboard and organ.

Other damning evidence included Pfaff no longer performing live with Dirty Little Rabbits as the release of Slipknot's We Are Not Your Kind album drew near. He also bears a similar physical stature to "Tortilla Man" and was later spotted traveling with the band at an airport.

After wrapping up their current European tour, Slipknot will return to North America in late May with the Knotfest Roadshow, featuring A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. See those dates here.