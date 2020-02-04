Slipknot have just announced a North American Knotfest Roadshow run with A Day to Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

“We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception," says Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor. "The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans.”

A Day To Remember guitarist Neil Westfall adds, "We are stoked to share the stage with a band that has defined heavy music for an entire generation. This tour will be one of the best live shows this year."

Underoath’s Chris Dudley shares, "When Slipknot asks you to come along for a summer of insanity, there are exactly zero questions to ask. You say yes. This is absolutely going to be one for the books....and we’re ready."

Code Orange drummer / vocalist Jami Morgan also shared his excitement. "We're very grateful to get the opportunity to do a full tour with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow. Slipknot is one of the bands that we have had at the top of our list to be able to open for and hopefully be exposed to their amazing, cultural crowd that's been around for a really long time. We're very much looking forward to showing some new people what we can do."

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 7 at 10AM local time. To grab your tickets to the Knotfest Roadshow, click here.

Full Dates For Knotfest 2020

May 30 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

May 31 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 02 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden**

June 04 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron

June 05 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

June 06 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

June 08 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 10 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

June 12 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

June 14 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

June 15 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 18 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 20 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 22 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 23 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 25 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

* Not featuring A Day To Remember

** Not featuring Code Orange