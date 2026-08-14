Jay Weinberg Reveals Legal Restrictions Prevented Him From Collaborating With Other Artists

Jay Weinberg has revealed that prior legal restrictions prevented him from collaborating with other artists and that part of his creativity "was dying" as a result.

The drummer has been involved in a lot of musical projects since his departure from Slipknot in the fall of 2023 and has since released numerous collaborative songs with a variety of artists.

Speaking with Loyal to the Craft, Weinberg shared that his latest collaboration with the duo Softcult, a song titled "Drown Fountain," was an idea that he first came up with in 2013. He said a lot of his newer songs have stemmed from material he idealized years ago but didn't have the creative freedom to flesh out any further.

"But without giving too much attention to any kind of one situation, not having the legal ability to play music with other people was definitely difficult because I look at music, at least the creation and the sharing of it, it's that twofold thing," the rocker admitted.

Weinberg added that he feels closure when he's able to release music, have fans hear it and then move onto the next endeavor. But there were times over the years where he worked on material with other people knowing he wouldn't be able to release it because of his legal obligations at the time.

"Although I was super intensely focused on one aspect of my creative life and happy to do so, a little part of my creative self, it was dying for sure because this is stuff that means a lot to me. These are songs that, still even 13 years later after initially coming up with a song, I feel passionate to put the effort into getting it across the finish line and is emotionally gratifying for me to put out there," he continued.

"So I've always considered that a healthy thing, to be able to play and create with people of all sorts of disciplines, all sorts of backgrounds and that's certainly what I'm leaning into with this project, this music that it's like I'm kind of primary songwriter of all this stuff and playing all the instruments for the most part, but then approaching other friends to bring it across the finish line."

READ MORE: All 19 Musicians Who've Been in Slipknot

Weinberg didn't name Slipknot outright during the conversation, but he did join the group in late 2013 (13 years ago) when he already had some of these song ideas in the works. He was in the band for nearly a decade before they suddenly split with him in November of 2023.

Listen to the full discussion below.

Jay Weinberg Reveals He Wasn't Legally Able to Play Music With Outside Artists Before

In addition to working on various musical projects over the last three years, Weinberg also played in Suicidal Tendencies for almost two years and, most recently, welcomed his first child with his wife Chloe. His latest release came earlier this summer with Fuming Mouth's third record, The Ringing Bell.

See other rockers who've been in multiple successful bands in the gallery below.