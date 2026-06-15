Jay Weinberg Welcomes His First Baby With Wife Chloe

Jay Weinberg has welcomed his first baby with his wife Chloe.

The drummer shared a couple of photos of them with their newborn daughter in a carousel post on Instagram yesterday (June 14).

"Hey you, with the pretty face…welcome to the human race!" he wrote in the caption, quoting the Electric Light Orchestra song "Mr. Blue Sky." "Mom and baby are healthy and doing great. We’re so thankful for the love and encouragement from our friends and loved ones, and over the moon with excitement to welcome our little girl into this world."

He received congratulatory comments from fellow rockers including Suicidal Tendencies, Charlie Benante, Gary Holt, Alex Skolnick, Roberto "Ra" Diaz, Rob Caggiano, Alissa White-Gluz, Rick Allen and some others.

Check out the post below.

The couple got married during a private ceremony back in September of 2020 following a 10-month engagement. They shared that they were expecting their first child together this past November, writing in a social media post, "Embarking on our most exciting adventure yet."

Congratulations to the new parents and a happy early first Father's Day to Weinberg!

What Else Has Jay Weinberg Been Up to Lately?

Weinberg stepped away from Suicidal Tendencies after nearly two years as the band's drummer. He announced the news in a statement, writing that with a baby on the way, he wanted to spend more time on some passion projects including Portraits of an Apparition, which he launched in late 2025 with Conner "Argus" Sullivan.

READ MORE: Musicians Telling the Truth About Being a Parent

The drummer also joined the New England-based death metal/crust group Fuming Mouth, who released their first single with him titled "A Blaze of Nihilism" earlier this month. Their next album The Ringing Bell will be out in mid-July.

"It’s an honor to play drums on the upcoming album by Fuming Mouth," Weinberg wrote on social media shortly after the release of "A Blaze of Nihilism."

"Lots more to share soon. I’m so appreciative of the invitation to work with the amazing people who were a part of making this album. One of my all-time favorite creative experiences. Thank you for listening."

Fuming Mouth, 'A Blaze of Nihilism'

See what rock and metal dads have said about being a parent in the gallery below.